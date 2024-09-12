Razer unleashes next-gen BlackWidow 75% wireless keyboard with OLED display and more, pre-order now

Hot on the heels of Glorious’ GMMK 3 mechanical keyboard debut, Razer has just announced the launch of its new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard. It belongs to the same family as the BlackWidow V4 and the V4 Pro full-sized keyboard, but it differentiates itself with an OLED display, a dial, and other inclusions like pre-lubed stabilizers. The new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard is now available to pre-order exclusively from Razer’s online store for $299.99 shipped, and it’ll go on sale on more platforms including Amazon later this month. Head below for more details and a closer look.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is a wireless, hot-swappable gaming keyboard, which is compatible with both 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches. It comes with Razer’s Orange Tactile switches out of the box, but you should be able to swap them out for pretty much any mechanical switch of your choice. The highlight of Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard is the inclusion of a new 2-inch OLED display at the top right corner, which can display key information like PC metrics, keyboard status, custom animations, and more. Right next to it is the ‘Razer Command Dial’ which you can use to adjust volume, zoom into images, select tracks, and more. You can customize the dial’s functionality along with other options via Razer’s Synapse 4 software.

As far as the connectivity options are concerned, Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% includes support for the brand’s HyperSpeed Wireless and HyperPolling technology at up to 4K Hz low-latency connection. Alternatively, you can also connect this keyboard to the source via Bluetooth or the included USB-C cable. The new BlackWidow V4 Pro’s top case is made of recycled 5052 Aluminum Alloy, and it also features two-sided RGB underglow lighting along with per-key RGB action. You can control the lighting via Razer’s Chroma app, and the brand has also included textured doubleshot PBT keycaps with RGB shine-through. Other highlights of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard include a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest, lubricated screw-in stabilizers, PCB & case sound-dampening material, and more.

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is now available to pre-order exclusively via Razer’s online store for $299.99 shipped. It’ll be available via more retailers including Amazon starting September 24.

