Snap your iPhone on the windshield, dashboard, or car vent with this MagSafe mount at $12.50 (Reg. $25)

If you’ve been looking for a versatile MagSafe car mount for your vehicle, the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon has you covered. The brand is currently offering its 3-in-1 MagSafe Car Mount for $12.49 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, check out with $35 or more to dodge shipping fees. With a usual going rate of $25, today’s offer takes 50% off to deliver well over $12 in savings. For futher comparison, this markdown undercuts the previous $20 all-time low by more than $7. You can learn more about this car mount down below.

Ready to attach to a windshield, dashboard, or car vent, this flexible solution should work for anyone rocking a MagSafe-ready iPhone or Android device with a MagSafe case. A large majority of car mounts go all in on one (maybe two) ways to mount your device, but this offering goes above and beyond with three. This paves the way for you to try all your options and figure out what works best in your vehicle. If you opt to mount it on your windshield or dashboard, another perk you’ll benefit from is a telescopic arm that extends up to 5.35 inches.

The car-friendly smartphone accessory deals are far from over with this MagSafe car vent mount at only $5 Prime shipped. It’s not as versatile as the option above, but if you know this is what you’re after, it costs even less. And no matter which route you take, you can be ready to top off your devices while you travel with LISEN’s 69W 4-in-1 car charger at $17.

UGREEN MagSafe Car Windshield Mount features:

3 IN 1 Magsafe Car Phone Holder: UGREEN Magnetic Car Phone Holder can be mounted on your dashboard, windshield, or an air vent, making it a great option for most vehicles

100% Secure with Strongest Magnet: With built-in ring of enhanced permanent N52 magnets, the car phone mount for magsafe stably holds your iphone in place. The phone mount for car is a must for safety when you take phone calls, use smartphone to navigate

More Flexible with Telescopic Arm: The improved long arm of the magnetic car mount can be extended from 3.3″ to 5.35-inch max and be pivoted 220 degrees freely, which enables you customized viewing angles while driving on the road

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!