Tap into 45W iPhone 16 charging speeds with this 67W 3-port USB-C wall charger at $18 (Amazon low)

Folks with a Prime membership and a shiny new iPhone 16 on the way won’t want to miss out on the latest wall charger deal we’ve spotted. Right now the official VOLTME storefront at Amazon is offering a Prime exclusive discount on its 3-Port 67W USB-C Wall Charger at $17.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Even if you don’t have Prime, you can still score this unit for $20, but bear in mind that you’ll need to meet at $35 threshold at checkout to avoid paying for shipping. For comparison, this charger usually goes for $25, so you’re looking at up to 28% off or a total of $7 in savings. Best of all, this is a match for the all-time low we’ve tracked just once before. Learn more about this charger in the details below.

Now that the new iPhone 16 lineup sports up to 45W charging speeds over a wire and 25W when using MagSafe, this is a great time to rethink your current wall charger. This model sports three ports, when solely using a USB-C port, you’re able to tap into 67W of power. Even when two are used, you’ll still garner 45W charging speeds. This makes it a great solution for the latest iPhone series and all of your other Apple gear, as well. VOLTME touts that this solution is “48% smaller than the original 67W MacBook charger.”

While you’re at it, be sure to consider adding MagSafe to your vehicle. Right now you can pick up this windshield, dashboard, or car vent MagSafe mount at $12.50. This low price is the result of a 50% price drop, making now a solid time to strike. And in case you missed it, be sure to check out our list of recommended wall chargers from $19 that support 45W charging speeds for your new Apple smartphone.

VOLTME 3-Port 67W USB-C Wall Charger features:

67W Max Fast Charging: Support up to 67W fast charging during single port use, allowing fast charging for MacBook Air from 0% to 100% in about 2 hours, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets and phones

Fast Charging for 3 Devices: With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, effortlessly charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge up to 67W.

Ultra-Compact Design: Experience exceptional power in a remarkably compact charger that is 48% smaller than the original 67W MacBook charger—ideal to bring anywhere you go, perfect for home, office and travel.

