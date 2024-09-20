Blix expands new e-bike series with Sol X $1,799 launch special and bonus gift (Reg. $1,988 value)

Running alongside its latest sale, Blix is giving folks a chance at a little savings on its new Sol X Comfort e-bike that is now at $1,799 shipped. Priced at a reasonable $1,899 normally after this special, it follows the same trend that we saw on the brand’s new Vika X Folding e-bike from a few weeks ago, which is also still live for the time being. Like that release, this one is getting a quaint $100 taken off the tag, which isn’t a whole lot, but seeing as many competitors tend to take months to years before seeing first discounts, it’s appreciated. Along with your purchase, you’ll also be gifted with a free everyday bag that is valued at $89. As always, Blix offers an additional $200 discount when buying two e-bikes together and using the code RIDETOGETHER at checkout.

The Blix Sol X e-bike cruises into the e-mobility market with a 750W rear-hub motor paired alongside a 614.4Wh, delivering a 70-mile travel range which is a vast improvement over the Sol Eclipse’s 45-mile one. There are three levels of pedal assistance here with an upgraded torque sensor for expanded support. Like its Vika X sibling, this model can also actively switch between class 2 or class 3 settings, allowing you to choose either the more battery-manageable 20 MPH speeds or ramp things up to their max 28 MPH speeds – though, like always, keep in mind these higher settings will affect your travel distance. It’s also worth noting that it does all this while boasting a 400-pound payload!

As part of the brand’s X series, it’s also been equipped with optional automatic shifting that can adjust gear settings and the motor power to better match the rider’s pedaling – of course, you also have an electronic shifter to make those calls too, enhancing the bike’s convenience even further. There are plenty more features here worth mentioning too, like the auto-adjusting backlit color display, integrated 20-lux headlight and taillight that sports braking and turn signal functionality, hydraulic disc brakes, Microshift 8-speed derailleur, the rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, as well as fenders over both of them.

You can learn all about the new Vika X Folding e-bike that shares a lot of the above model’s performance specs but also sports some key differences like the folding frame that makes storage far easier. There are also the brand’s tried and true models that are seeing discounts in the latest sale too, which are worth considering if you’re just looking for a reliable commuter at less of a price. You can also find plenty of ongoing e-bike sales and price cuts in our Green Deals hub, including extra battery offers and even 9to5Toys-exclusive discounts.

