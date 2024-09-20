Stack discounts and bring home this 6-tier pantry organizer at $23 (Save 38%)

Prime members can currently score a deep discount from the official Delamu storefront at Amazon on its 6-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer at $23.09 shipped once the on-page 23% off coupon has been clipped. The coupon pairs with a Prime exclusive drop to deliver roughly 38% in savings when compared with the $37 going rate. Today’s deal comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, making this a superb time to cash in and organize your pantry. You can learn more about this unit down below.

Even if your pantry is tidy and organized already, adding this unit will expand your total storage space by quite a bit. This paves the way for future savings when you have more room to buy groceries in bulk down the road. This offering slides over the top of a door and delivers six large baskets, each of which spans roughly 16 by 5 by 7 inches of space. With baskets like these, it will be a breeze to keep snacks on display and ready to be quickly snatched up when the mood strikes.

Keep the ball rolling when you also score Joseph Joseph’s Podium Storage Container Set at $33. This offers up a nice-looking way to store and preserve dry goods like cereal, pasta, and the list goes on. Finally, don’t miss this cable management bundle at $16 Prime shipped. With it, you’ll be ready to tame not only cords, but even the surge protector at your desk.

Delamu 6-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer features:

Measure Before Purchase: Designed for doors 22 inches or wider with at least 7 inches of clearance from internal shelves. Verify your pantry door width to ensure a proper fit and smooth door closure

Adjustable to Your Needs! Customize each basket’s height to fit various items, creating bigger or smaller levels as needed. Adjustable horizontal rods make it easy to navigate panel door grooves for a smooth, snag-free installation

Maximize storage with an EXTRA large capacity! Imagine having a pantry door organizer and storage to store spice jars, cans and sundries. 6 baskets give a significantly larger capacity, each is removable for separate use to add space where it is limited

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!