Dyson does it all with its Siri-ready Hot+Cool Link purfier, heater, and fan at $400 (Amazon low)

Like it or not, we will officially enter the fall season in a couple of days. For many of us, this means we’re headed towards a rollercoaster of temperatures that bounce all over the place from day to day. A deal over at Amazon is here to help keep temperatures right where you want them with the Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier/Heater/Fan for $399.99 shipped. Typically priced at $630, this deal takes $230 off to offer up more than 36% in savings. This also happens to be a match for the Amazon low on a new-condition model like this. Continue reading to find out more about this unit.

As its name implies, this Wi-Fi connected all-in-one is ready to purify the air you breathe, cool a space with its built-in fan, and even heat a room. With cooler weather starting to set in for many of us, now is the perfect time to snatch this up. Since it does a bit of everything, you’re bound to appreciate it in every season. It’s even compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The Dyson companion app lets users toggle power, settings, and view stats directly from a smartphone.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to see what else is on sale. Some recent highlights include Walker Edison’s floating Rattan 65-inch TV stand at $75 shipped alongside a steep markdown on this dual monitor desk mount at $17.50 for Prime members.

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier/Heater/Fan features:

Multifunctional. Intelligently purifies, heats and cools you

360° filtration system uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns

Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room

Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality – then reports pollution in real time on MyDyson app¹

Captures wildfire smoke²

Choose between Diffused and Focused airflow with your choice of 0 and 70° oscillation

In Night-time mode, the machine monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, with a dimmed display

