Here’s an exclusive discount on all Nomad iPhone 16 cases for 9to5 readers, plus prev-gen models from $9 (Today only)

It wasn’t easy, but we have managed to secure 9to5 readers an exclusive delivery day deal on the beloved Nomad iPhone 16 cases. The brand is a favorite around here among both staffers and readers, and for good reason, but it’s also not one that goes on sale very often – almost never on its brand new gear, in fact. Starting right now, for 24-hours only (or until the clock strikes midnight on the west coast), 9to5 readers can knock 10% off all of the Nomad iPhone 16 cases using code 9to510 at checkout. That might not seem like much, but Nomad gear going on sale this soon after it is made available to order is nearly unheard of. And on top of that, the code works on all of the previous-generation iPhone cases it offers too – this yields prices as low as just $9.

Exclusive discount on all Nomad iPhone 16 cases for 9to5 readers

Nomad debuted its new iPhone 16 case collection shortly after Apple’s new handset took center stage the world over on September 9. And now, on this the day of your iPhone’s delivery, it has decided to allow us to offer an unprecedented deal to all 9to5 readers. We begged, we almost cried, and but we got it. The 10% off with code 9to510 might not seem like much, but these are some of the best cases out there, and the deals are now up for grabs.

You can browse through all of the Nomad iPhone 16 cases right here (and the already discounted previous-generation models here), but we will quickly layout the new options int he collection for folks who have explored them yet below as well:

***Note: The numbers you are seeing below are the regular list prices for reference, everything will drop 10% in the cart using code 9to510 at checkout.

Traditional Leather Case $60 to $80

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Only

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown iP16P and PM only

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown

Modern Leather Case (Horween + Nomad Leather) $50 to $70

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown (iPhone16Pro and Pro Max only)

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown, or English Tan (all models iPhone 16)

8 foot drop protection

Modern Leather Folio (Horween + Nomad Leather) $60 to $80

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown (Pro and Pro Max series phones only)

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown, or English Tan (all iPhone 16 models)

3 card slots & 1 cash slot

Removable magnetic clasp

Sport Case $50

Thoughtfully designed grippy bumpers

High-end metal buttons

Available for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max only

Colors: Naval Blue, Stone, Vulcan Black

Updated Satin grippy backplate

8ft drop protection

Magnetic Leather Back $40

Magnetic Leather Back features a MagSafe magnet array as well as microsuction patches allowing you to flawlessly snap it on and off your iPhone as needed. We also added a raised protective TPU camera ring to protect those otherwise exposed lenses. This product went through 20+ iterations over the course of two years, and we’re finally ready to bring it to market.

Horween leather from the USA

Available in Rustic Brown and Black

Available for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

MagSafe & microsuction attachment

Raised protective camera ring

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Again, this deal will not last long as the code will be shut down later tonight at 12 p.m. PT, so get in now while you can and before you case of choice sells out.

We do see the brand get scrappy here and there with buy one get one FREE offers on its cases from time to time, but this is typically not until well into the lifecycle of the current-generation iPhone models.

Another thing to keep in mind here is that, by that time, or any official sales end up going live, many of the cases in select colors and for the various iPhone models have or will very quickly sell out. While we have already seen this with the iPhone 16 models to some degree – pre-orders have been running wild, anyone who hasn’t jumped in yet or is looking to land one now with our exclusive deal has at least a better shot than they might next week or even the week after. While in many case with Nomad you can still order out of stock gear, you will be put on a delivery time waiting list to some degree – such is the nature of brands this popular.

