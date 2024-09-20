First discount hits Goal Zero’s 53L Alta 50 portable fridge/freezer that holds 75 cans for $552

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is offering the brand’s newest Alta 50 Portable Fridge/Freezer at $551.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page 31% off coupon. Sitting at its $800 MSRP since first releasing in February, today’s deal marks the first discount we have seen, giving you an opportunity at some major savings ahead of the upcoming autumn camping season. With its price this low for such a large 53L capacity, it beats out plenty of its same-sized competitors that often keep around $750 and up.

Summer may be coming to a close, but the warmth seems to be following us deeper and deeper into fall with each new year, and with all the autumn camping plans you’ll likely have, why not ensure that your food and beverages stay cold and crisp? Say goodbye to ice runs with this portable electric refrigerator and freezer, as it can go as low as -4 degrees, giving it the dual-functionality to do either job. While it doesn’t sport its own battery, it does have a typical cable to plug into an outlet, or you can run it for days at a time when plugged up to your existing Goal Zero power station. Its 53L capacity holds up to 75 twelve-ounce cans at once, which is one of the larger capacities we’ve seen at such a price lately, making it an affordable RV appliance for longer outings or a temporary campsite appliance during shorter trips.

Speaking of handy Goal Zero tools/appliances – check out the brand’s 500 Lumen Torch Light that not only offers two different lighting options in a compact form-factor, but also doubles as a 5,200mAh solar power bank that can charge your devices too. You’ll find more standard home-life gear in our home goods hub, with plenty more electric devices to replace the old gas-guzzlers in our Green Deals hub.

Goal Zero Alta 50 Portable Fridge/Freezer features:

Versatile Temperature Control: Enjoy the flexibility of a portable fridge and freezer in one with temperature settings that go as low as -4° F. Perfect for preserving a wide variety of foods and beverages to meet all your outdoor cooling needs.

Spacious and Convenient: With a generous 53 L capacity, this portable refrigerator can hold up to 75 twelve-ounce cans, making it ideal for family outings, camping trips, or tailgating. Keep your drinks and perishables cool and refreshing anytime, anywhere.

Compatible with Yeti Power Stations: Designed for compatibility with Yeti power stations, this refrigerator ensures your food and beverages stay cold for days on end. Whether you’re off the grid or on the road, you can rely on long-lasting cooling without the worry of running out of power.

Energy-Efficient Operation: Alta fridges lead the class in power efficiency, allowing for extended use without draining your Yeti power station. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your perishables are kept cold with minimal energy consumption, even during prolonged adventures.

Robust and Portable Design: Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use, our portable refrigerator features a durable design that’s easy to transport. Whether you’re heading to a campsite, beach, or park, the convenience and reliability of our fridge make it the perfect companion for your next outing.

