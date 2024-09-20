Intel’s Core i5-12600KF is still a solid mid-range CPU, and it’s now down at $125

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops the Intel Core i5-12600KF processor to $124.99 shipped. You are looking at $25 in savings by cashing in on this deal, which is pretty good considering this CPU has fetched as much as $160 in recent months. Today’s 17% discount on its $150 usual going rate drops it $5 below its previous Amazon low from earlier this month. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this particular processor on Amazon, so continue reading for more details.

The Intel Core i5-12600KF processor, in case you’re wondering, offers the same performance as the Core i5-12600K variant, with the only difference being the lack of integrated graphics on the KF-suffixed version. That means you’ll need a dedicated GPU to run the 12600KF processor, which shouldn’t be an issue for most. It packs 10 cores and 16 threads, and it offers a max boost clock speed of 4.9GHz. As far as the performance is concerned, the Core i5-12600KF delivered some solid results to go head-to-head with some of AMD’s heavy hitters from the Ryzen 5000 series when it came out. It remains a solid processor to be used in gaming PCs, and you can pair it with a mid-tier to a high-end GPU for some good results.

If you’re putting together a new gaming PC, then be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub to see if you want to snag some other peripherals for your gaming setup at discounted prices. You can score Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for $800 now, which usually goes for $1,300.

Intel Core i5-12600KF processor features:

Game and multitask without compromise powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture on an unlocked processor.

Discrete graphics required

Compatible with Intel 600 series and 700 series chipset-based motherboards

Intel and reg; Core and reg; i5 processor offers hyper-threading architecture that delivers high performance for demanding applications with improved onboard graphics and turbo boost

The processor features Socket LGA-1700 socket for installation on the PCB

16 MB of L3 cache rapidly retrieves the most used data available to improve system performance

Intel 7 Architecture enables improved performance per watt and micro architecture makes it power-efficient

