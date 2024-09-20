Stabilize your iPhone 16 shots with this collapsible tripod and selfie stick hybrid at $15 (Reg. $40)

Want to snap some even more incredible shots with your iPhone 16? Well, stabilizing the device is a great way to do that. Right now the official LISEN storefront at Amazon is offering its Collapsible Smartphone Tripod and Selfie Stick for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped and code 7JOEMLBW is applied during checkout. This offering tends to fetch $40, which means you’re looking at an over 62% in savings here. Historically, the lowest price we’ve tracked has been $18 and this deal undercuts that by $3. Learn more about the features down below.

With iPhone 16 launch day upon us, a lot of folks are undoubtedly excited to take full advantage of the latest and greatest camera tech from Apple. With this tripod and selfie stick hybrid, you’ll be ready to stabilize your iPhone and allow it to snap even sharper pictures. The 67-inch tripod will come in handy for landscape photos, group pictures, and more, but you can also collapse the entire thing and use it as a selfie stick. An included Bluetooth remote paves the way for snapping photos even when you’re in the group shot.

This is far from the only iPhone 16-friendly markdown we’ve spotted lately. You can find a full list in our dedicated smartphone accessories guide, but we’ll also call out a couple here, as well. Just a little while ago we spotted this compact 6-in-1 USB-C surge protector at $11.50, but you can also pick up this 67W 3-port USB-C wall charger for $18 so you’re ready to tap into iPhone 16’s improved 45W charging speeds.

LISEN Collapsible Smartphone Tripod and Selfie Stick features:

5 in 1 Super Portable cell phone tripod with remote Elevate for iPhone photography and videography game: Lightweight and compact, LISEN selfie stick tripod for iphone camera are perfect for travel, outdoor adventures, or everyday use. Ultimate Materiasl & New Processes, LISEN travel tripod selfie stick for android iPhone 7-section zinc alloy height-adjustable core with outer carbon fiber shell. Crushing resistance and anti-shear, more lightweight, more rigidity and flexibility, Large tripod providing more stability

No.1 Height 67‘’ Phone Tripod for iPhone: Whether it’s a solo hike or a group photo shoot, You’ll both need a sturdy phone tripod stand tall enough to get full body and panoramic shots, make your outstanding on line! LISEN tripode para telefono Extendable legs aluminum height adjustment from 11.5 inches to 67 inches (29.3 cm to 170 cm), how easy it is to use the remote too

