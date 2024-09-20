Got a new iPhone today? Score elago’s brand-new liquid silicone case at up to 30% off, now starting at just $9

We just spotted a deal that drops elago’s brand-new liquid silicone case for iPhone 16 Pro models to $9.09 Prime shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 30% coupon to see the discounted price during checkout. Also, folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This deal applies to the liquid silicone case in stone and black colorways for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, respectively. Folks with a regular iPhone 16 or a 16 Plus can score a 20% discount on the same case in Stone finish, dropping it down to $10. This is the first solid deal we’re tracking on elago’s popular silicone case since it debuted a few days back with a 10% launch deal, and it’s just in time for the iPhone 16 delivery date. Head below for more details.

elago’s liquid silicone cases are popular on the market as they come in a bunch of colors and offer a smooth finish at the back. Notably, these cases have precise cutouts for the USB port, microphones, and the speakers, and they also come with raised edges to protect your iPhone’s screen and camera lens from touching the surface while laying flat. elago’s liquid silicone cases offer a good amount of protection to your phone from everyday scratches and bumps, and the new iPhone 16 case range comes with a cutout for the new Camera Control button as well. You can check out elago’s entire collection right here.

If you’re looking for more case options then be sure to check out Spigen’s iPhone 16 range which now starts from under $16. Notably, you can also score a 9to5 exclusive discount on all Nomad iPhone 16 cases starting at $9.

elago iPhone 16 liquid silicone case features:

UNLIKE OTHER CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a product that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM EVERYDAY USE, AND LOOKS GREAT!

ELAGO’s SILICONE CASES HAVE been TOP SELLERS on Amazon for the past FIVE YEARS FOR A REASON! Each model our design gets a little bit better, giving you MORE AND MORE EACH YEAR FOR LESS!

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your phone while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago. NOTE: DUE TO THE GRIPPINESS OF THE CASE, LINT AND OTHER SMALL PARTICLES CAN ATTACH. SIMPLY WIPE YOUR CASE WITH A WET CLOTH OR PAPER TO CLEAN IT UP!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!