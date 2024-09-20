Segway’s 2nd-gen Ninebot S2 smart self-balancing scooter falls to new $494 Amazon low (Reg. $550+)

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Scooter at $494 shipped. Normally this newer model would run you $550 here, with a higher $600 MSRP direct from Segway these days after tariffs brought starting costs up by $100 in June. Rarely ever seeing discounts, we did see it launch at its lowest rate ever for $450 back in January, which we haven’t seen since, but today you’re looking at the best rate we’ve tracked on Amazon, beating our previous mention and its previous low by $6, the lowest its been since its pre-order launch. You can get an in-depth look at this newer model by heading below or checking out our initial launch coverage.

Whether you’re looking for a way to get around the neighborhood or even make your smaller commutes more fun, the Ninebot S2 is here with an alternative electric form than we usually cover here. It arrives via its dual 800W (1,600W total) motors that bumps its max speed up to 11.2 MPH from previous models, while the 335Wh battery provides 21.7 miles of travel per 4.5 hours of charging, with enough torque to handle 15-degree slopes without concern. It’s been equipped with rugged 10-inch off-road tubeless pneumatic tires that offer improved stability and durability when you head off the paved streets for “superior traction on any surface.”

With its adjustable design, this model can accommodate rider heights ranging from 4-foot-three inches to six-foot-six inches, while also being able to carry up to a 220-pound payload. Two notable features of this second-generation model are the built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to listen to your favorite tunes, as well as the wheels and taillights that offer full customizable RGB ambient lighting to reflect your personality while also providing better visibility in low-light conditions.

Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Scooter:

Speed & Range: Experience exhilarating rides with the Ninebot S2’s impressive top speed of 11.2 mph and range of 21.7 miles.

Beginner-Friendly: Perfect for riders aged 16-50, the Segway S2 features a user-friendly learning mode, providing a smooth and gradual introduction.

Adjustable & Supportive: Enjoy a customized fit tailored to your needs, as the Segway S2 accommodates heights ranging from 4’3″ to 6’6″ and supports weights of up to 220 lbs, ensuring comfort and stability for every rider.

Hill Conqueror: Conquer inclines with confidence as the Segway S2 effortlessly navigates 15° slopes.

Efficient Charging: Featuring a Smart Battery Management System (BMS) and a high-capacity 335 Wh battery that fully charges in just 4.5 hours.

SAFE & RELIABLE: Ride with peace of mind knowing that the Segway S2 is UL-2272 certified, meeting stringent safety standards for worry-free riding.

its rugged 10″ off-road tubeless pneumatic tires ensure enhanced stability and durability, offering superior traction on any surface.

