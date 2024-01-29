Segway launches new customizable Ninebot S2 self-balancing scooter for pre-sale

Segway has launched its new Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Scooter, following the lineup of CES 2024 announcements from earlier this month. Now available for pre-sale purchase, this second-generation model offers more personalization through the adjustable control bar height, with RGB wheel light and taillight customization, as well as a built-in Bluetooth speaker – and you’ll get all this for a price that falls $150 lower than its predecessor.

The Ninebot S2 comes equipped with dual 800W (1,600W total) motors that bump up its travel speed from the previous model’s 10 MPH to 11.2 MPH. Its battery has been more impressively upgraded, with a 40% larger battery lifespan that gives users a far more useful 21.7-mile range, as opposed to the first-generation’s 13.7 miles. The 10.5-inch tubeless pneumatic tires remain the same, having been passed to this new model along with the scooter’s handling of 15-degree slopes and 220-pound payload limit.

From here, the S2 offers some truly new and exciting features that set it apart from the original S model. First, the knee control bar has been given height adjustment options so that teens and adults alike can find their ideal position for a comfortable ride. Catering to user heights between four feet three inches tall and six feet six inches, the control bar can now rise from its standard 25.4-inch height up to 30.3 inches. With this small tweak to the original design, riding should be far more enjoyable an experience.

The next major change with this new model is the inclusion of a built-in Bluetooth speaker so riders can sync their phones or devices and listen to their favorite songs and playlists while cruising around town. This speaker also doubles for its teaching functions as well, throwing out the previous model’s app-based messages that taught a new user how to properly ride for a voice assistant that gives real-time reminders for safe riding.

The most obvious change to the S2, however, is in the wheels and taillights, which now offer full RGB ambient lighting to reflect your personality and/or mood at any given time while also providing better visibility in low-light conditions. Users will be able to fully customize these colors, allowing you to truly personalize this device to make it all your own.

The Segway Ninebot S2 is now available for pre-sale purchase

Segway’s new Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Scooter is available for pre-sale purchase with a discounted $449.99 price tag, down from its $500 MSRP. It can also be found on Amazon, however, at the moment it is marked up at $550.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!