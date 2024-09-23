Grab a couple extra Anker wall chargers with two included USB-C cables at $13 today ($6.50 ea.)

Today we are featuring another chance to scoop some ultra-affordable extra Anker wall chargers and USB-C cables for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Its official Amazon storefront is once again offering a 2-pack of its dual USB-C/A port wall chargers with a pair of cables included down at $12.99 in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $19, this is 32% off and matching our previous mention on both color options.

Apple has now upped the ante on iPhone 16 to enable its latest handsets to take in up to 45W off juice over USB-C. We feature a ton of more powerful wall chargers around here on sale, and just recently rounded up our favorite chargers to hit the max juice for the series 16 handsets, but sometimes you just need some extras that won’t break the bank, and that’s where this 2-pack of Anker models comes into play.

At just $6.50 a pop, not including the value of the two cables of course, this is a quick, convenient, and affordable way to secure some spare charging setups for your EDC or just places around the house where you might not need the fastest possible speeds. These chargers can deliver a max 20W of juice via the USB-C port and also provide an extra USB-A jack for legacy devices too.

So you’re getting a pair of the 2-port Anker chargers as well as two 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cables, all for just $13 Prime shipped.

Anker 20W dual port USB-C charger features:

20W High-Speed Charging: Enjoy fast charging with 20W max output for your iPhone, Samsung phones, and other devices.

Simultaneous Dual-Port Charging: With the ability to use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, power two devices at once without compromising speed or performance.

Small and Compact: Designed with portability in mind, take the compact charger with you wherever you go, ensuring that you never run out of power when you need it the most.

Safety First: Rest easy knowing that Anker’s MultiProtect safety system offers comprehensive protection for your devices, giving you peace of mind while charging.

