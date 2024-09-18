Apple upgraded iPhone 16 with 45W USB-C power, here are some of our favorite wall chargers from $19

Apple’s iPhone 16 has been all but confirmed to have upped the ante when it comes to wired charging prowess. We know it is capable of juicing up at 25W via Apple’s official new MagSafe charger when it comes to wireless action. But for you speed demons looking for the fastest possible juice up, cables remain your best option and we have organized some of our favorite options to help you get the job done.

As we reported previously, it looks like Apple has quietly enabled its new iPhone 16 to accept as much as 45W of power via wired connections (it, although, does appear like it’s going to be much closer to something like 39W in practical use).

Apple, as we all know by now, does not ship the power brick in the box anymore of course…it’s not even shipping the iconic Apple stickers this time around, which is arguably even more of a story if you ask me (I’m clearly upset about this despite the positive environmental impact it will likely have – just make them fully carbon neutral and recyclable Tim!).

Nonetheless, Apple’s latest is ready to get juiced up in a pinch somewhere to the tune of 50% faster than your iPhone 15 and we are here to make sure the best options are front and center.

Updating…

Anker 45W chargers from $20

Anker is one of the brands that come to mind first for this kind of thing for a couple reason — they have proven to be popular among 9to5Toys readers and staffers for years and they tend to undercut much of the competition in price. With Apple’s new iPhone 16 hitting in that “up to 45W range,” folks looking to make the most of the upgraded power action will want to ensure they have something from the brand that can accommodate it, so let’s scope out some options here.

Firstly, in the more affordable category, Anker as a few nice foldable wall chargers in the sub $30 range that will deliver at least a pair of USB-C ports, with at least one of which capable of delivering the max amount of power your new iPhone 16 can handle.

Anker 1-port USB-C Nano Charger $20 (Reg. $24+) 1-port 45W

(Reg. $24+) Anker 2-port USB-C Nano Charger $30 1-port 45W, 2-ports 27W and 20W

Anker 3-port USB-C Nano Charger $30 (Reg. $40+) 1-port 65W, 2-ports 45W and 20W

(Reg. $40+)

Anker Prime models for the power hungry

On the higher-end side of the brand, we have also seen some newer releases that can far exceed the iPhone 16 max across multiple output ports. This means that even when using multiple ports at once to charge your tech, you’ll still be able to fast charge iPhone 16 and deliver some serious power to the rest of your kit – MacBooks, iPads, tablets, and much more. Its new Prime models are front and center here, some of which with onboard displays and you can get a complete breakdown of the new models in our launch coverage here and here.

Anker Prime 100W 3-port Charger $76.50 (Reg. $85) 1-port 100W, 2-port 65W and 35W

(Reg. $85) Anker Prime 200W 6-port Charger $85 1-port 100W, 4-port 65W, 65W, 45W, and 25W

Anker Prime 250W 6-port Charger with display $153 (Reg. $170) 1-port 140W, 4-port 100W, 45W, 45W, and 45W

(Reg. $170)

Apple chargers

For the not-so budget minded, or just those with penchant for the stark white, we have the in-house Cupertino charging gear. Apple also has a few chargers that can get iPhone 16 cranking at full speed too. We have already detailed pushing the limited with its 25W MagSafe charger – the fastest wireless option you’ll find, but here’s a quick rundown of the currently-available wall chargers in its lineup that can deliver the up to 45W iPhone 16 max. As of right now, its more mobile and iPad-focused offerings max out at 35W per USB-C port.

Now obviously all of these models are geared towards Macs and more power hungry tech, but let’s consider them safe, dual-purpose investments that drive some serious power to your whole Apple kit.

Apple 70W USB-C Power Adapter $59

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter $72

Apple 140W USB-C Power Adapter $99

Twelve South PlugBug with Find My

We would certainly be remiss not to at least mention the brand new Twelve South PlugBug. Not only is it more than capable of intelligently juicing up iPhone 16 at full power (and then some), but it’s the only charger on our list here today with built-in Apple Find My action. Actually scratch that, it’s the only charger of its sort anywhere with Apple Find My and I absolutely love this thing because of it.

You can get a complete rundown of the new Twelve South PlugBug with Find My in our recent hands-on review and launch coverage right here.

Now let’s take a look at some more random options that are capable of serving up to 45W of power through at least one of the USB-C ports on board, all from brands we feature around here and use ourselves.

iPhone 16 delivery week charger deals

And while we are at it, let’s take a look at some of the power and charging gear that’s on sale this week ahead of iPhone 16 deliver day on Friday. After all, many folks have moved over to a more all-in-one power solution, be it wired or otherwise, while traveling and at home, or when an outlet is available or not…so let’s have at some deals too:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!