Anker’s Zolo power banks with integrated woven cables are now starting down at just $18

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its latest Zolo power bank lineup, complete with integrated woven USB-C cables. Firstly, we spotted the 10,000mAh model back at $17.99 in select colorways, down from the regular $26 price tag with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’ll also find the 20,000mAh model with twice the battery power on sale from $28.99, or nearly 20% off the going rate, as well as the 20,000mAh model with two integrated cables (one USB-C and one Lightning) at $39.09 shipped from the regular $46 price tag. All of these deals are either matching our within a couple bucks or so of the best we have seen.

We feature a ton of portable power solutions around here, power banks included. But the models with integrated cables have become increasingly more popular, most likely for the convenience they provide by way of effectively removing one more item for your EDC without reducing your capabilities.

Today’s deals give folks some options, all at a discount, without breaking the bank too. All three of the models on sale here today can deliver up to 30W of power to whatever you have plugged in that can handle it alongside nearly 6-inch integrated cables so you don’t have to carry loose cords in your kit. Having said, there are extra USB ports to leverage with your own cables if you’re looking to juice up more gear than the integrated connections can accomodate.

Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more and be sure to check out the latest portable power solution from Journey – the “world’s first” 10K mAh 4-in-1 MagSafe power bank with a retractable charging lid.

Anker Zolo power bank features:

Go Beyond with 20,000mAh: Carry the power you need to charge your iPhone 15 up to 4 times or your Samsung S24 3.79 times, perfect for extended travel and long days.

30W Two-Way Fast Charging: Charge quickly with 30W output and recharge just as fast with 20W input, keeping your devices ready in no time. Boost an iPhone 15 from 0 to 57% in just 30 minutes.

Durability on Demand: Features a 5.98-inch built-in USB-C cable that’s not only convenient but also extremely durable, designed to withstand over 10,000 bends.

