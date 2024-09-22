Journey debuts ‘world’s first’ 10K mAh 4-in-1 MagSafe power bank with retractable charging lid

Just in time for iPhone 16, the new Apple Watch, and AirPods 4, Journey is now ready to debut its latest charging solution known as the GLYDE 4-in-1. The brand says the GLYDE is the “world’s first charger with a retractable wireless charging lid,” combining a portable charging station with a 10,000mAh onboard power bank. Now available for purchase on the official Journey site, you’ll find a nice 20% pre-order discount available once it is added to your cart.

Journey GLYDE 4-in-1 – ‘world’s first charger with a retractable wireless charging lid’

Atop the small rectangular form-factor there’s a MagSafe charging pad for iPhone and a second Qi pad for AirPods and the like. That piece can then slide over to reveal a pop-up Nightstand mode-ready magnetic Apple Watch charger on the lower level. This sliding mechanism effectively reduces the unit’s footprint by 30%, making for a compact and versatile on-the-go charging solution that is designed to deliver a desktop power station anywhere, and something you can easily toss into your EDC bag.

Features at a glance:

4-in-1 Charging: Wirelessly Charge your Phone, AirPods and Apple Watch – with an additional device charged via the USB-C Input

Works with iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 series, Apple Watch Series 1-10, SE, Ultra 1/2, AirPods(Wireless charging models)

Retractable design allows you to reduce its size to 1/3 for ultimate portability

A high-capacity 10k mAh power bank ensures you stay charged all-day

Qi 2 Fast 15W Wireless Charging for iPhone

Fast Apple Watching charging

LED Power Bank Capacity Indicators that automatically turn off

Apple, Qi2, and Safety Certified

As far as the power goes here, Journey has opted for a hybrid Apple-certified and Qi2 setup. The main MagSafe charging pad delivers 15W of Qi2 juice to iPhone – that’s the max wireless power on iPhone 12 through 15, but Apple has now upped the ante with its in-house MagSafe charging cable to 25W for iPhone 16 only. The wearable charger on the new Journey solution is certified for Apple Watch fast charging.

The whole thing is powered by way of the internal 10,000mAh battery – this is indeed an entirely tether-free charging experience. Alongside the side of the unit you’ll find the power button next to an array of LEDs to indicate the battery status.

On the back side, a USB-C port pulls double duty as a way to juice the internal battery back up and as a fourth charging option – you can use the GLYDE, as the name suggests, to charge a fourth device using a USB-C cable.

We have seen a number of new charging solutions geared towards travelers as of late, including the latest Twelve South Butterfly SE, Anker’s take on the fold-out puck form-factor, and Belkin’s new Apple MagSafe Duo-style option. All notable choices, but Journey is finding a way to stand out here with a different form-factor, sliding mechanism, and the 4-in-1 charging.

Journey’s new GLYDE 4-in-1 Portable Charging Station and 10,000mAh Power Bank carries a regular price tag at $169.99, but you can drop that down to $135.99 in the cart as part of pre-order discount.

