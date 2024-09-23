Apple’s mid-range 256GB M2 iPad Air in blue just dropped back down to the $630 low

Just after seeing the $150 price drop on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro this morning, Amazon is stepping in today with a solid price drop on the 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air down at $629.99 shipped in the blue colorway. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. We have recently seen the gray and Starlight version down this low, but they have since jumped back up price. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen the blue variant down this low, making for a notable chance to secure one while it’s matching the Amazon low. This one is still up at full price on Best Buy where paid Plus and Total members can land one at a higher $660.

As we have stated before, the new M2 iPad Air makes for a wonderful option when it comes to folks that don’t need iPad for hardcore creative projects and the like. It is indeed a brand new release that debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and delivers more than enough power for just about everyone else, and then some. There are more affordable casual tablets like the iPad 10th generation that remains in Apple’s lineup, but the M2 Air is a far more modern release, ready for Apple Intelligence and isn’t slated to be superseded any time soon at this point.

You can still land the 128GB 11-inch model down at $530 on Amazon – a deal I, for one, didn’t expect would stick around for this long. But for those looking to get into the middle of the lineup in terms of storage options, today’s deal is the second-lowest point of entry to the 2024 M2 iPad Airs.

Alongside the Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C connectivity options, this the only iPad, alongside the M4 Pro, that can work properly with the new Apple Pencil Pro for handwriting and doodling. It also sports a nice Liquid Retina Display, Touch ID, and the same 12MP cameras as the more pricey pro counterpart.

M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The M2 chip lets you multitask smoothly between powerful apps and play graphics-intensive games. And with all-day battery life, you can keep working and playing wherever you go. Apple Pencil Pro transforms iPad Air into an immersive drawing canvas and the world’s best note‑taking device. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is also compatible with iPad Air.

