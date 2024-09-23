Baseus tackles at-home and on-the-go charging with its 67W detachable power strip at $32 (Save 46%)

Want your at-home charging setup to be similar to how you power your gear when on the go? Well, my preferred charging solution is on sale. You can currently find the official Baseus storefront at Amazon offering its 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip for $32.19 shipped once once the on-page 30% off coupn has been clipped. Typically priced at $60, a markdown paired with the aforementioned coupon leads to a $28 discount or just over 46% in savings. The best price we’ve ever seen was $30, and that happened just one time before, so this is a solid price that is certainly worth considering. Learn more in the details down below.

Back in July, I went hands-on with this hybrid charging solution from Baseus. Spoiler alert: I loved it. This solution has allowed me to easily power all of the USB-C and USB-A gear I have in my nightstand while also offering up AC. It has three Type-C ports, one USB-A, and two AC outlets. When I’m heading out for an overnight trip, I simply detach the 67W power adapter to ensure I have three USB-C and one USB-A port at the ready when I reach my destination. You can learn more in my review.

Make charging even more simple when you grab UGREEN’s new Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging stand at $42. I got my hands on the model that preceded this one back in June and wrote a review which you can read right here. Finally, if your desk has a mess of cords you’d like to tidy up, be sure to scope out this cable management bundle at $16.

Baseus 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip features:

Detachable modular design is aim to provide a versatile and portable power solution for travelers, you can use this charging station in 3 different ways: a 4-Port USB C wall charger, a 5ft extension cord with 2 outlets, or a 5 in 1 travel power strip. It’s compact & ligtweight that you can carry it anywhere in your bag!

USB C fast charger power up your MacBook Pro 14” to 42% and an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30mins with an impressive 67W power output. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Houses 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, 1 AC outlet and 5ft detachable extension cord, powering up 5 devices simultaneously to save your precious time on charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!