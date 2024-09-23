Cast a colorful or subtle glow with Govee’s 15-inch Smart RGBIC TV Light Bars at $40 low (Save 43%)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is ready to help you shake things up in your home theater or office with a limited-quantity deal on its 15-inch Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Light Bars at $39.99 shipped. For comparison, these generally sell for $70, which works out to a 43% discount or $30 off. Today’s markdown matches the all-time low, ensuring you’re getting it at the best price we’ve tracked. Curious what to expect from these smart light bars? Well, continue reading for more details.

Folks looking to upgrade the vibe in their home theater, game room, or office can knock it out of the park by adding Govee’s versatile light bars to the mix. These can be used to cast bright and colorful lighting or go for something more subtle, like a warm white glow. Each of the two included bars stand 15 inches tall, and are ready to cast quite a bit of light onto your wall. They can be set up in a variety of ways, whether it be set on top of a TV stand, mounted to the back of your TV, and the list goes on. Settings can be tweaked using the Govee app, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

And if you’d like to step things up, check out this bigger set of Govee RGBIC gaming light bars at $60. You can also give your vehicle some RGB love with underglow and interior lights from Govee that kick off as low as $15. For more deals along these lines, hop over to our guide for all things smart home.

Govee 15-inch Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Light Bars features:

Created For Your TV: Bring your entertainment, movies, sports, and gaming to life with the Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars. Use with the Govee Home App to control your light bars remotely or brighten your walls with preset scene modes and music modes.

RGBIC Effects: Enjoy vibrant RGBIC lighting effects for your TV. With the included back buckles, the TV light bars can be rotated freely up to 90°, allowing for a wider spread of the lighting effects.(No extra hub needed)

Smart Voice Control: Use your voice assistant devices to turn your lights on and off, change scene modes, and more with Smart Voice Control. Pair your TV light bars with Alexa and Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free voice control.

