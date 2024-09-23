Lectric flash sale offers $554 off e-bike bundles for your next tailgate party starting from $1,299

Football is back y’all, and to celebrate the beginning of a new season, Lectric has a short-term Tailgating Flash Sale that is offering up to $554 in free gear along with two e-bike models, with the biggest package coming with the XPedition Cargo e-bike at $1,475 shipped. You’ll be able to add this commuting solution to your garage while also getting everything you need to carry yourself and your favorite tailgating setup down to the game, with the bundle including rear-rack cushions and running boards for passenger/cargo support, two XL pannier bags to carry your food items and gadgets, as well as an orbitor basket, a 50L storage bag, and a 6L frame bag too. You can get more details on the e-bike below, or check out why we called it a game-changing model in our hands-on review at Electrek.

As we noted in our review above, Lectric has produced one of the best cargo e-bikes on the market for such an affordable price. The whole thing is powered by a 48V battery, with a 750W rear hub-motor working right alongside it, reaching top speeds of 20 MPH while just using the throttle for pure electric action and an even greater 28 MPH when utilizing its five levels of pedal assistance. Its standard setup already boasts an impressive 75-mile travel distance on one full charge, which the dual-battery model ramps up to an even greater 150-miles of travel for $224 more.

One notable thing about this model is its much higher 450-pound payload, with the company recommending a rider’s max weight beinig 330 pounds or less. This is significant room to play with in terms of what cargo you’re hauling – whether it’s appliances or people – especially if you’re on the lower end of the spectrum, like me at 135 pounds. Aside from the free gear you’re getting from the bundle here, it also comes pre-stocked with hydraulic mineral oil brakes that are paired with 180mm rotors, custom puncture-resistant tires for added peace of mind no matter how rough the ride may get, as well as a headlamp, taillights, fenders over both wheels, and a backlit LCD display.

The other e-bikes benefitting from this flash sale are Lectric’s XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes at $1,299 shipped and come with $507 in free gear. The three models here all come with a 500W hub motor and a long-range internal 48V battery that both get the bike up to 20 MPH, or if your state’s regulations allow it, further to max 28 MPH speeds. The travel distance of these models varies based on which of its five pedal assist levels you’re using (powered by the brand’s Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation Programming that you can learn more about here). You’ll get up to 65 miles with the assistance or up to 30 miles using only the throttle. And of course, there’s its other features like the integrated rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, a headlight and a taillight, as well as the LCD display and its foldable body for easier storage/transport when you’re not on the saddle.

Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike features:

The Lectric XPedition has been our most capable eBike to date. This cargo eBike was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting of hills while holding up to 450lbs. The XPedition is perfect for a wide variety of riders ranging from parents taking their kids to school, to delivery drivers needing to cover 150 miles on a charge. Our all-new Lectric PWR™ programming paired with a 1,310W peak motor and dual-battery setup option makes for a truly robust and enjoyable riding experience. Whatever your transportation needs, the Lectric XPedition is ready to take on the experience with you!

