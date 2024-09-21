9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect Mother Nature. We’ve got a plethora of EV deals this week, whittled down to our favorites below, like the free extra battery bundle and $220 in other free gear that comes along with your purchase of Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike at $2,299, with the XPeak Off-Road e-bike still benefitting from a similar bundle. There’s also an exclusive $599 low on ENGWE’s EP-2 PRO Electric Bike that’s worth considering, as well as Rad Power’s latest sale through September 25, as well as more from NIU, Segway, Xtracycle, and Bugatti.

Now for our non-EV selection, the highlight of the week is the $3,217 you’ll save by bundling an EcoFlow DELTA Pro power station with a 400W solar panel and getting $1,000 in free gear too – all for $3,099. Next, we have Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus power station that fits right in your hand/bag at a new $89 low, as well as a new low price on Anker’s SOLIX C800 power station for $399. From there, we have another exclusive Anker SOLIX F3800 bundle, and some handy devices to upgrade your home life from Goal Zero, AeroGarden, Govee, and Roborock. Head below for a closer look at everything we’ve collected for you over the week.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

***All prices subject to change at any time!

Lectric’s ONE long-range e-bike carries you 100+ miles with extra battery and $220 in more free gear at $2,299

Lectric is giving folks one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its ONE Long-Range e-bike that adds $720 in free gear to your purchase at $2,299 shipped. This massive package would normally cost you $3,019 in all, which is the biggest addition of add-on accessories that we’ve seen for this model. What makes this such a great deal is the inclusion of a free extra battery that ramps up its long-range traveling capabilities even further – plus, you’ll also be getting a rear cargo rack and fenders for both wheels. Learn more about this micromobility solution below or in our hands-on review at Electrek.

Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike is the company’s premium commuter solution that was designed to bring high-quality parts like the Pinion auto-shifting electric gearbox and a carbon fiber-reinforced drive belt into a more budget-friendly price range. It’s been given a 750W rear hub motor that peaks at 1,310W, as well as a 48V 14Ah battery that can power the motor up to 60 miles on a single charge normally (extended to 100+ miles thanks to the extra battery). It tops out at speeds of 28 MPH when permitted by state laws and comes supported by five levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, which is well over the typical 12 you see on a lot of standard e-bikes.

It’s been equipped with a 24A potted motor controller that better ramps up to its peak power output for inclines and bursts of speed when needed. There’s a thumb throttle for when you want to just cruise around with little effort (though keep in mind this does lower its travel range), 20-inch puncture-resistant city tires that have been designed to take hits and keep going, an integrated LED headlight and taillight, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, hidden cable routing, a kickstand, and a new color LCD display.

Bundle EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro with a 400W panel at $3,099 and get $1,000 in free gear

Checking back in on EcoFlow’s Disaster Campaign sale, which is taking up to $2,817 off power stations, bundles, and accessories through September 22, we’ve spotted a hot deal on the brand’s DELTA Pro Portable Power Station that comes along with a 400W solar panel, a transfer switch, and an 800W alternator charger at $3,099 shipped. You’d normally run up a bill of $5,316 on this particular bundle normally, but this sale is taking 42% off its usual going rate and bringing costs down among some of the lowest we’ve seen, saving you a total of $2,217 ($3,217 with free gear).

One of the bigger contenders on the backup power market today, the tried and true DELTA Pro power station delivers a massive 3,600Wh capacity that you can expand even more up to 25kWh when paired alongside the dedicated smart extra batteries while also adding additional power station units. It’s able to provide up to 3,600W of power output that maxes out at 7,200W when surging and comes with a plethora of versatile ports to tap into for outward charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

The station’s own battery can be plugged into a standard wall outlet to fully recharge in 1.8 hours, or you can hook up a maximum of 1,600W of solar input to recharge over 2.8 hours. All the usual remote smart controls you’ve come to expect from EcoFlow is available here, accessed through the companion app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The included 800W Alternator Charger also allows you to charge while you drive for refueled power on the go.

The transfer switch gives you plug and play home backup support for your home and/or RV, with the unit itself arriving pre-wired for easier installation. Should a sudden blackout occur in your area, you’ll be able to have immediate continued power for selective appliances/sections of your home. Keep in mind that it is designed for indoor use with the appropriate circuit breaker panels, which you can learn more about here.

My personal Electrified kit

While I generally focus on Green Deals here at 9to5Toys – eco-friendly devices and equipment focused on replacing non-renewable resources – you’ll also find quite a few other everyday additions to my home that I highly recommend:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!