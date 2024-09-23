LEGO’s 2024 Advent Calendars get first discounts at 20% off: Star Wars, City, more from $24

The winter holiday season is closing in on us, which means in a few more months you can begin the daily builds of this year’s LEGO Advent Calendar. If you haven’t already picked up one of this year’s sets, Amazon is offering the first chance to save today on a selection, including the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar which is down at $35.99 shipped. Priced at $45 most of the time, this is the first discount we have seen on this and its counterparts this year, with the others curated together for you below. There are also opportunities for cash savings on the City, Friends, a Christmas-themed set, and more for you to check out.

It doesn’t matter if you’re grabbing one or all of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2024, as each brings you 24 miniature creations from its respective theme to fill the month of December with fun. With the LEGO Star Wars version you’re looking at plenty of mini-recreations of iconic ships, droids, and even some minifigures too, like the Holiday Princess Leia, Holiday Luke Skywalker, as well as Ahsoka Tano, 501st Clone Trooper, and a Praetorian Guard, plus a Super Battle Droid. You’d be hard pressed to find similar price cuts direct from LEGO, making today’s discounts all the more notable, especially this far ahead of the Christmas season.

2024 LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

Be sure to also head over to our LEGO hub to check out the latest discounts and news, including the recent partnership announcement with Formula 1 that will be bringing us some exciting new sets in 2025. It’s also the last day to benefit from the Batman Day 2024 promotions too – don’t miss out before it descends back into the shadows for another year!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar:

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 – Build highlights from the history of LEGO Star Wars sets in chronological order, from 1999 to 2024, with this festive Advent calendar for kids

5 collectible LEGO Star Wars minifigures and 1 LEGO Star Wars figure – Holiday Princess Leia, Holiday Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, 501st Clone Trooper and a Praetorian Guard, plus a Super Battle Droid

Mini Star Wars vehicle models – An X-wing, TIE Fighter, AT-AT, Y-wing, Jabba’s Sail Barge, Millennium Falcon, Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, Emperor’s Shuttle, U-wing and T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Even more buildable mini toys – A Mandalorian Gauntlet, The Ghost, Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter, The Razor Crest, Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder and The Crimson Firehawk, plus a Minikit and Darth Vader’s Castle

LEGO Star Wars Christmas toy for kids – This nostalgic 368 piece Advent calendar gift set makes a fun Christmas or holiday present for creative boys, girls or any Star Wars fan ages 6 and up

Build and play – The mini builds and characters in this set offer a trip down memory lane and can be used together with other LEGO Star Wars sets (sold separately) to create unique stories

Fun collectibles – LEGO Star Wars building toys enable kids and adult fans to recreate iconic scenes, role play their own creative stories or simply display the brick built models

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!