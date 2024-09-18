LEGO and Formula 1 hit the track with multi-year partnership, new building sets, more

We’ve had an exciting week of LEGO news and reveals, whether that’s the new brick-built Disney set, the massive UCS Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge set that has plenty of people abuzz, or the ongoing promotions offered in celebration of Batman Day 2024. Switching tracks and heading into a different direction this morning – and following right along by way of its Nike partnership from last month – the LEGO Group has officially announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1, ready at the line for a 2025 F1 season start. Head below for more, including a fun teaser trailer of what to expect!

I’m sure this exciting new partnership between LEGO and Formula 1 will have plenty of racing fans eager to put the pedal to the metal and race into the upcoming year, as we can only imagine what products, content, and building sets may hit the tracks as a result. One thing is a given though, we can definitely expect 2025 to become a banner year for LEGO F1 fans, as everyone’s favorite brick-building company has already assured folks that there will be a diverse portfolio of products for all ages – with features of the ten Formula 1 teams that are currently on the grid.

Racing fans will get to shift into higher gears of excitement for the top-speed racing event as icons from the race track, pit lanes, and garages get the brick-built treatment. This is certainly exciting news, and along with long-time fans of the sport, it’ll likely bring in plenty of new fans too, who will not only be introduced to the high-speed events, but also get to hop right into the driver’s seat for some new perspectives.

Here’s what we know so far, direct from the LEGO Group themselves:

“The partnership will launch in 2025, with fan zone activations at Grands Prix and a host of engaging content across the LEGO Group’s digital platforms for fans and families to enjoy, as data shows that in recent years, F1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans – with more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively following the sport across the EU and US, while 40% of followers on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

A diverse portfolio of new LEGO products will see the Formula 1 teams recreated in LEGO brick form for F1 fans and LEGO builders. This will include products from LEGO® DUPLO® for pre-school children and sets for kids of all ages, as well as teenagers and adult builders.

Activities to come in 2025 will include a focus on bringing fans closer to the worlds of innovation, technology, and engineering through the fun of LEGO building, with interactive fan zone activities throughout the season for fans to experience, and products that celebrate the sport’s engineering and technical heritage.”

Unfortunately, at this early stage in the team-up, there’s not much more information that has come out in terms of specifics, though the LEGO Group has provided another fun teaser trailer to peak builders’ interests for the time being.

Check out the teaser here:

See more

More of the latest news from LEGO

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!