Celebrate Batman Day 2024 with LEGO’s 2x and 3x Insiders Points and 85th anniversary BrickHeadz

We’ve had an exciting week of LEGO reveals, whether its the three new Wednesday Addams sets, the larger Ideas 21352 Magic of Disney kit, and this morning’s massive UCS LEGO Star Wars 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge build alongside the smaller 40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set. Today though, LEGO is kicking off its selection of Batman Day promotions centered around the Caped Crusader as he celebrates his 85th anniversary this year – congrats on the milestone Bruce! Head below to check out all the rewards and the gift with purchase that will be running through to next week.

The Dark Knight has been defending Gotham city and beyond for 85 years now, and as a long-time fan of the series (I prefer the complexity of the villains rather than any of the heroes FYI) these promotions are quite the treat when they come around. I can only imagine that the original creator Bill Finger would be proud to know his idea has spawned into such a global phenomenon that is still only expanding (I’m sure he would’ve also been happy to not die in poverty and depression too – thanks Bob Kane!). You’ll have until September 23 to take advantage of these deals, with LEGO Insiders getting the bulk of these promotions in the form of Insider points and exchanging them for rewards.

Here’s a rundown of all the LEGO offers on Batman Day:

40726 Limited Edition Batman 85th Anniversary BrickHeadz

2x Insider Points on select LEGO Batman sets:

While the 76328 Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile is listed as a qualifier for 2x the Insider Points, it doesn’t actually go on sale until October 1, which is an odd decision on LEGO’s part. Would’ve been nice if pre-orders had opened today as a treat for fans.

3x Insider Points on select LEGO Batman sets:

76252 Batcave – Shadow Box: $399.99 shipped | 3,981 pieces

| 3,981 pieces 76240 Batmobile Tumbler: $269.99 shipped | 2,049 pieces

Free Batman 1992 polybag when you spend $40 or more

