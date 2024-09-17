Celebrate Batman Day 2024 with LEGO’s 2x and 3x Insiders Points and 85th anniversary BrickHeadz

We’ve had an exciting week of LEGO reveals, whether its the three new Wednesday Addams sets, the larger Ideas 21352 Magic of Disney kit, and this morning’s massive UCS LEGO Star Wars 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge build alongside the smaller 40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder set. Today though, LEGO is kicking off its selection of Batman Day promotions centered around the Caped Crusader as he celebrates his 85th anniversary this year – congrats on the milestone Bruce! Head below to check out all the rewards and the gift with purchase that will be running through to next week.
The Dark Knight has been defending Gotham city and beyond for 85 years now, and as a long-time fan of the series (I prefer the complexity of the villains rather than any of the heroes FYI) these promotions are quite the treat when they come around. I can only imagine that the original creator Bill Finger would be proud to know his idea has spawned into such a global phenomenon that is still only expanding (I’m sure he would’ve also been happy to not die in poverty and depression too – thanks Bob Kane!). You’ll have until September 23 to take advantage of these deals, with LEGO Insiders getting the bulk of these promotions in the form of Insider points and exchanging them for rewards.
Here’s a rundown of all the LEGO offers on Batman Day:
- Get a 40726 Limited Edition Batman 85th Anniversary BrickHeadz figure by redeeming 3,000 Insiders points
- receive 2x and 3x LEGO Insider Points on select LEGO Batman sets
- Get a free Batman 1992 polybag when spending $40 or more on LEGO Batman sets from September 17 to 23, 2024
40726 Limited Edition Batman 85th Anniversary BrickHeadz
2x Insider Points on select LEGO Batman sets:
- 76271 Batman – The Animated Series Gotham City: $299.99 shipped | 4,210 pieces
- 40748 Batman 8in1 Brickheadz: $24.99 shipped | 325 pieces
- 76273 Batman Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike: $64.99 shipped | 713 pieces
- 76274 Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze: $59.99 shipped | 435 pieces
- 76272 The Batcave with Batman, Batgirl and The Joker: $34.99 shipped | 184 pieces
- 76270 Batman Mech Armor: $14.99 shipped | 140 pieces
- 76224 Batmobile – Batman vs. The Joker Chase: $47.99 shipped | 438 pieces
- 76259 Batman Construction Figure: $32.99 shipped | 275 pieces
- 76265 Batwing – Batman vs. The Joker: $37.99 shipped | 357 pieces
- 76264 Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker: $26.99 shipped | 54 pieces
While the 76328 Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile is listed as a qualifier for 2x the Insider Points, it doesn’t actually go on sale until October 1, which is an odd decision on LEGO’s part. Would’ve been nice if pre-orders had opened today as a treat for fans.
3x Insider Points on select LEGO Batman sets:
- 76252 Batcave – Shadow Box: $399.99 shipped | 3,981 pieces
- 76240 Batmobile Tumbler: $269.99 shipped | 2,049 pieces
Free Batman 1992 polybag when you spend $40 or more
More of the latest news from LEGO
- LEGO reveals Star Wars UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge and Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder sets
- LEGO has unveiled its new Ideas Magic of Disney set and opened pre-orders ahead of October
- LEGO officially reveals three new Wednesday Addams building sets ahead of October release
- New LEGO Over the Moon set with Pharrell Williams minifig goes up for pre-order today
- Have a holly jolly Christmas with LEGO’s newly revealed Botanical sets arriving in October
- LEGO and Nike are officially teaming up on mysterious new building sets and more
- 1, 2, 3 – GO! LEGO officially reveals six new Mario Kart sets racing to market in 2025
- First look at three 2025 LEGO Animal Crossing sets introducing Celeste, Leif, and Mable
- LEGO Ideas announces future 80s-themed The Goonies and Gremlins sets, get first looks here
- LEGO officially unveils four new Wicked sets that will be defying gravity this October, pre-order now
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!