Add MagSafe to just about anything with four stickers at just $1 each (New low, 42% off)

If you wish everything had MagSafe, well we’ve got a deal that can affordably make your dream more of a reality. Right now the official LISEN storefront at Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its MagSafe Stickers for $4.59 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 or more to avoid shipping fees. Typically sold for $8 these days, you’re looking at more than 42% in savings that is now up for grabs. You’ll also be pleased to hear that this beats out the previous all-time low by nearly $2. Learn more about these magnetic stickers down below.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been hooked by MagSafe. As I write this, my device is attached to an Anker charging station at my desk. If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, MagSafe is built in, but this isn’t the case for other devices. With these stickers, you’ll be able to add MagSafe to everything from cases to tablets, and much more. In the box you’ll find four stickers, four transparent protectors for whatever you’re attaching it to, and a couple of mounting guides to help ensure you get everything perfectly lined up.

Speaking of MagSafe, we recently spotted UGREEN’s new Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging stand at $42. This is a follow-up to the company’s first iteration that we reviewed back in June. You may also be interested in our coverage of Journey’s new 10K 4-in-1 MagSafe power bank with a retractable charging lid.

LISEN MagSafe Stickers features:

Enhance the magnetic when your phone with magnetic function.If your phone havent magnetic function, you can stick the magsafe sticker on the back of your phone or phone case, and then you can enjoy the use of magnetic products, such as magnetic wallet or magnetic charging bank or magsafe phone holder, magnetic car mount,prefect for wireless charging magsafe accessories

Before installing the magsafe magnet on the wireless charger, please ensure that the surface is clean and dry, and choose the proper wireless charging location.Please use after 3 hours of installation to ensure that the metal ring is firmly adhered to the device.

Due to the upgraded design of the alloy material, the magsafe sticker can generate 4 times the magnetic force when in contact with Magsafe accessories，ensuring your phone stays firmly attached to all your accessories.

