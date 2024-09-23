Fall in love with plants, and know them all by name with lifetime access to Plantum for $15 (Reg. $59)

As the seasons change, so do your plants’ needs. Whether you’re tending to indoor greenery or prepping your garden for the winter months, it’s important to understand what your plants need to thrive. That’s why Plantum is an exciting tool. It’s an AI-powered app that turns your iPhone or iPad into a portable plant expert. For a limited time, you can get the Plantum Premium Plan lifetime subscription for just $14.97 (reg. $59)—the best price on the web right now. There are no monthly fees, just a one-time payment, and you’ll have lifetime access to a tool that identifies over 33,000 plant species with 98% accuracy in just three seconds. Whether you’re a novice gardener or a green-thumbed pro, Plantum can be your assistant.

From diagnosing plant diseases to offering expert care tips, Plantum aims to be the ultimate guide for keeping your plants happy and healthy. And if you aren’t sure what type of plant something is, it can identify it for you by taking a quick pic.

The app includes a light meter to help you find the best spot for your plants based on sunlight levels. It’s like having a botanist in your pocket. Whether you’re bringing your outdoor plants inside for winter or adjusting the care for your houseplants, Plantum can be your guide. Use it to get tailored care instructions based on the specific needs of each plant, from watering schedules to soil recommendations and everything in between.

Plus, at less than the price of lunch out, this offer is an absolute steal. Plantum is already a trusted resource for plant lovers everywhere.

Exclusive to iOS 13 and up, Plantum helps you identify your plants, diagnose issues, and offer expert care solutions—all in a matter of seconds.

Get a lifetime subscription to Plantum for just $14.97 (reg. $59) when you order through September 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!