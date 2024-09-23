New low now live on Razer’s Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse at $50 (29% off)

Amazon is offering Razer’s Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse down at $49.99 shipped. This gaming mouse with a $70 price tag has mostly been fetching $60 over the last few months. Today’s deal, however, knocks it further down to $50 with a solid 29% discount on its listed price. It is now fetching $5 less than its previous all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut last year. Head below for more details.

Razer’s Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed is nearly identical to its pricier V3 Pro sibling that’s currently fetching $130, down from its usual price of $160. The Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed offers many of the same features as the V3 Pro, including wireless connectivity with Hyperspeed, the same overall shape, programmable buttons, and more. It features an 18K Optical sensor with support for up to 18,000 DPI, and it also comes with Razer’s Gen 2 mechanical switches that are rated for up to 60 million clicks. You’ll miss out on the underglow RGB lighting by opting the V3 X over the V3 Pro, but you still get RGB on the scroll wheel, and other similar features including the textured side grip for added stability, PTFE mouse feet, and a multi-function trigger among other things.

If you’re looking to pair this with a good keyboard for your gaming setup, then don’t miss the deal that drops 8BitDo’s Model M-inspired retro mechanical keyboard to $80. It has wireless connectivity and programmable keys, and it is also down from its usual price of $100 today.

Razer Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed gaming mouse features:

ICONIC ERGONOMIC FORM WITH 9 CUSTOMIZABLE CONTROLS — Favored by millions worldwide, the mouse’s signature shape perfectly supports different grips, while its numerous easy-access buttons allow for an endless combination of commands and macros

RAZER HYPERSPEED WIRELESS AND BLUETOOTH — Unleash seamless, low-latency performance that’s faster than other wireless tech or switch to Bluetooth for longer hours of gaming. Outfitted with multi-device support for a streamlined setup

UP TO 285 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — With up to 535* hours on Bluetooth and 285* hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, last longer in the heat of battle with a mouse designed to play the long game. *May vary depending on usage conditions

RAZER 5G ADVANCED 18K OPTICAL SENSOR — Tailor the mouse to the playstyle with a new, robust set of sensitivity settings. Enjoy responsive, pixel-precise aim with an ultra-reliable sensor that tracks movement with zero spinouts

RAZER MECHANICAL MOUSE SWITCHES GEN-2 — With new gold-plated contact points, the switches are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60-million clicks, so gamers can enjoy crisp execution that’s just as consistent

