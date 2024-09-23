Samsung’s 4-pack of SmartTag 2 item trackers just fell even lower to $58 (Reg. $100, $14.50 ea.)

Update: Woot has brought back its deal on the 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers and now at $2 less for the lowest price we have tracked. Now down at $57.99 Prime shipped from the usual $100 price tag, this is 42% of and yielding a price tag at $14.50 per tracker. Details are below in the original post.

We are now seeing one of the best prices to date on the Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers. While we did see them hit the $20 mark for singles over the last few weeks, Woot is now offering a 4-pack down at $59.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $100 and currently on sale at $75 via Amazon, this is 40% off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under the previous 4-pack mention and $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon for this bundle – you’re looking at $15 per tracker here.

This 4-pack includes two black trackers and two in the white colorway. For further comparison, Amazon is now selling the singles starting at $27 a pop and the first deal we are tracking on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor is sitting at over $25.

While they are made specifically for Samsung Galaxy handset users without access to the Google Find My network, the SmartTag 2 item trackers deliver a solid experience with ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity and an IP67 water-resistance, not to mention up to 700 days of battery and a clip-able design. And at $15 each, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Our internal testing still shows Apple’s AirTag and the SmartTag 2 at the top of the pile for the best item trackers out there at this point – we sent a bunch of them through the mail to find out which tracking network worked best and for how long, check it out.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand.

