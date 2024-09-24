This Alienware headset with Dolby Atmos and AI noise canceling retractable mic is down to $50 today

We just spotted a deal that drops Alienware’s AW520H wired gaming headset in black to $49.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s $40 off its usual price of $90, which is a solid discount for a headset that hasn’t seen many offers. Not only is this headset $10 cheaper than our previous mention from last month, but it’s also fetching $6 less than its previous all-time low to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut last year. Head below for more to see what exactly you get for the $50 price here.

The Alienware AW520H is a wired gaming headset that comes with an adaptable USB and a 3.5mm connector to offer wide compatibility with PCs and other 3.5mm compatible devices. It has a fairly simple design for a gaming headset, featuring just an RGB logo which you can control using the Alienware Command Center software. This particular headset has 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers and it supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio for crisp audio and “pinpoint positional accuracy” while gaming. Other highlights of the AW520H gaming headset include a retractable boom mic with AI-driven noise cancellation, memory foam ear pads with a breathable fabric covering, a suspension headband that lets you find a comfortable fit by moving the inner strap up or down, and more.

If you’d rather buy a wireless gaming headset instead of Alienware’s wired unit, then check out Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset at $70. It supports Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, and it is down from its $115 usual going rate today.

Alienware AW520H wired gaming headset features:

Experience rich, clear sound with Hi-Res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio that makes it feel like you are one with your game.

Adaptable USB and 3.5 mm connections allow you to connect to your PC and other 3.5 mm compatible devices with ease.

Elevate your experience with AlienFX, which syncs with Alienware Command Center to provide a customizable array of RGB logo lighting while the versatile 3.5 mm adapter offers compatibility across platforms.

Find the perfect fit by sliding the suspension headband; change the tension by moving the inner strap up or down.

