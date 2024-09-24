This Alienware headset with Dolby Atmos and AI noise canceling retractable mic is down to $50 today

We just spotted a deal that drops Alienware’s AW520H wired gaming headset in black to $49.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s $40 off its usual price of $90, which is a solid discount for a headset that hasn’t seen many offers. Not only is this headset $10 cheaper than our previous mention from last month, but it’s also fetching $6 less than its previous all-time low to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut last year. Head below for more to see what exactly you get for the $50 price here.
The Alienware AW520H is a wired gaming headset that comes with an adaptable USB and a 3.5mm connector to offer wide compatibility with PCs and other 3.5mm compatible devices. It has a fairly simple design for a gaming headset, featuring just an RGB logo which you can control using the Alienware Command Center software. This particular headset has 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers and it supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio for crisp audio and “pinpoint positional accuracy” while gaming. Other highlights of the AW520H gaming headset include a retractable boom mic with AI-driven noise cancellation, memory foam ear pads with a breathable fabric covering, a suspension headband that lets you find a comfortable fit by moving the inner strap up or down, and more.
If you’d rather buy a wireless gaming headset instead of Alienware’s wired unit, then check out Corsair’s HS65 wireless gaming headset at $70. It supports Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, and it is down from its $115 usual going rate today.
Alienware AW520H wired gaming headset features:
- Experience rich, clear sound with Hi-Res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio that makes it feel like you are one with your game.
- Adaptable USB and 3.5 mm connections allow you to connect to your PC and other 3.5 mm compatible devices with ease.
- Elevate your experience with AlienFX, which syncs with Alienware Command Center to provide a customizable array of RGB logo lighting while the versatile 3.5 mm adapter offers compatibility across platforms.
- Find the perfect fit by sliding the suspension headband; change the tension by moving the inner strap up or down.
