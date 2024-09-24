Anker’s USB-C 12,000mAh Prime Power Bank with color display falls to $60 today (Reg. $90)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-port 12,000mAh Prime Power Bank with the built-in display down at $59.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $90, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – this model is currently sold out directly from the Anker website. Today’s deal undercuts the previous deal price by $12 to deliver a capable and feature rich portable charging solution to your EDC and beyond.

Before we even get into the modern form-factor and built-in display, let’s touch on the capabilities here. This model houses a 12,000mAh battery inside that can deliver up to 130W of juice across the pair of USB-C ports in provides. Each of which can spit out a max 65W of charging power – enough for quick refreshes on a MacBook and to even hit the max charge rate of the new iPhone 16. And on the way in, the internal battery can be recharged “in just 45 minutes” over USB-C, according to Anker.

While this model doesn’t include the built-in outlet prongs, like the new Prime Power Bank, it also has a larger battery inside and comes in at $20 less today.

The onboard smart digital display delivers “real-time information on remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output,” to give you an up-to-the-second look at what’s really going on in your setup.

It ships with the power bank itself, a 2-foot 60W USB-C cable, and a travel pouch.

Anker 2-port 12,000mAh Prime Power Bank features:

130W High-Speed Charging: Enjoy the convenience of two-way fast charging with a total output of up to 130W, while a single USB-C port supports a maximum output of 65W for efficient charging.

Pocket-Sized Power: Take reliable power on the go with the power bank’s compact and travel-friendly design, measuring just 5.29 × 2.17 × 1.36 inches in size.

Smart Monitoring: Stay updated with the smart digital display that provides real-time information on remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output, giving you complete control and visibility over the power bank.

High-Speed Recharge: The 65W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in just 45 minutes.

What You Get: Anker Prime 12,000mAh Power Bank (130W), 2 ft (0.6 m) 60W USB-C to USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

