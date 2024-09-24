MagSafe or 30W USB-C? Baseus lets you pick with a 10K power bank with built-in cable at $23 (Save 50%)

Tap into faster charging on iPhone 16 when on the go with a fresh offer from the official Baseus storefront over at Amazon. You can currently find the brand’s 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $22.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped and code MUVW5ID9 is applied at checkout. Regularly priced at $46, this combination of discounts leads to 50% in savings to knock a total of $23 off. The best price we had tracked until now was close to $28, so this takes things about $5 further. Continue reading to find out more.

Rocking a new iPhone 16 and want to close in on those 45W charging speeds? This highly-affordable solution will get you quite a bit closer than most at this price point with 30W charging via USB-C. Best of all, the USB-C cable is built in, so you won’t have to bring one along. And for the times when you don’t want to fiddle with cables, it can charge your device over MagSafe, albeit at a slower 7.5W speed. Another perk of having a built-in USB-C cable is that you can use it to replenish the power bank whenever you get back to a power source.

And if you aren’t sold on this power bank, we’ve got some others that may be a bettery fit. For instance, we just covered Anker’s USB-C 12,000mAh Prime model at $60 a little bit ago. You can also opt for Spigen’s 30W ArcPack power bank at $22. Drop by our smartphone accessories hub to see what else catches your eye.

Baseus 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank features:

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank was featured in Macworld, America’s leading tech media outlet, as “Real portability with power to spare”,and won the Macworld Editors’ Choice Award.

Baseus 10000mAh portable charger features 30W Power Delivery high-speed charging. Charge your iPhone 15 to 55% in 30 minutes using the built-in USB-C cable.

In addition to magnetic charging, Baseus portable phone charger also provides USB-C wired charging. When your phone is low on power and needs to be recharged urgently, using the built-in USB-C cable to quickly charge is the best solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!