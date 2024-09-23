Bolster your on-the-go charging with Spigen’s 30W ArcPack power bank down at $22 (Reg. up to $53)

While we have been featuring the early launch deals on Spigen’s new iPhone 16 cases, including the new iPod Classic model and the Ultra T with Camera Control, for now we are turning our attention to its ArcPack 30W 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank down at $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35 via its Amazon storefront. Regularly $60, it has more recently been fetching closer to $53 before dropping into the $39 range earlier this year. Fast forward to today, and you’re looking at the lowest price we have tracked across 2024 at up to 58% off the list we were tracking back in May.

There’s nothing overly remarkable here, just a solid portable power bank you can use to juice up your gear on the go without breaking the bank. It carries a 10,000mAh battery inside that can deliver up to 30W of power across the USB-C jack and included USB-C cable. It supports 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS to juice up anything from iPhone and Android handsets to Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and more.

Spigen ArcPack 30W 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank features:

Compact Powerhouse: Spigen ArcPack Power Bank boasts a generous 10000mAh capacity, perfectly compatible with iPhone and Galaxy devices and more.

Lightning-Fast Charging: Experience the convenience of PD PPS 30W high-speed charging and recharging capabilities. The Type C port supports 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS, delivering rapid power replenishment for your devices.

Sleek and Stylish Design: Easily fits into your pocket for convenient portability. Its sleek edges and premium materials not only enhance durability but also elevate its fashion quotient, making it perfect for flights, business trips, outdoor adventures, concerts, and social hangouts.

