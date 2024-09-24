Good luck beating this 55-inch standing desk at $110 shipped (New low, $70 off)

If you’ve been on the fence about standing desks, now may be the time to finally take the plunge. That’s because the official HUANUO storefront at Amazon is now offering is 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk in Vintage Brown for $109.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Regularly sold for $180, you’re looking at a $70 markdown on what was an already-affordable standing desk with this large of a surface. That works out to 39% off, which ushers in a new all-time low that beats out the previous best by $20. It’s also worth calling out that the all-black model is down to $117, just be sure to clip the on-page 10% off coupon. Learn more about this standing desk down below.

With such a steep discount up for grabs today, this may finally be the time to upgrade your office with an electric standing desk. The surface spans 55 inches wide and is 2 feet deep, leaving you with plenty of space for a couple monitors, speakers, plenty of peripherals, and more. The height can be adjusted between 27.9 to 46.5 inches tall. Onboard memory keeps tab on four preferred heights, ensuring you can quickly dial things in for sitting, standing, another person, and more.

And if you want a desk chair that will work with your new desk in both sitting or standing mode, check out FlexiSpot’s drafting chair at $100 shipped. Now that your office is situated, why not tackle your nightstand and on-the-go charging situation with this Baseus 67W detachable power strip at $32. Drop by our home goods guide for more.

HUANUO 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

Dependable Desk: This electric standing desk provides everything you need with a stable structure, reliable adjustable height performance, and handy extra features.

Ultimate Stability: The strong desktop rests on a sturdy frame built with automotive-grade SPCC cold-rolled steel.

Reliable & Durable: We thoroughly test our standing desks to ensure reliable long-term performance. This adjustable desk has been lift-tested 50,000 times while fully loaded.

4 Custom Height Settings: Store custom sitting & standing heights for different users (or different use scenarios). Get the right height with a single button press.

Handy Extras: This electric desk also has handy extra features like device cable management, dual storage hooks, and an anti-collision system.

