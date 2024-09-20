Have a standing desk? Pair it with this FlexiSpot drafting chair at $100 shipped (Reg. $180)

If you use a standing desk each day and don’t like to switch heights all the time, a drafting chair could help you strike a nice balance. A new deal from the FlexiSpot storefront at Amazon is now delivering its Mesh Drafting Chair for $99.99 shipped. This model is routinely sold for $180, and we haven’t seen to go for less than $130 in the past. Today’s deal changes all of that though, with an $80 discount that beats the previous low by $30. For further comparison, $110 is lowest we’ve spotted any drafting chair models from FlexiSpot. Learn more about this model down below.

As I already eluded to earlier, a drafting chair can be great for standing desks. In fact, I personally used one like this with a standing desk I had years ago and it was a great solution. I also have experience using a FlexiSpot chair each day, and highly recommend the brand. This model has all typical height and tilt adjustments you would expect and also features armrests that can be folded up and out the way when not in use. Both black and white colorways are on sale, allowing you to pick the right look for your space.

Some other office upgrades you might be interested range from this dual monitor desk mount at $17.50 to a cable management bundle that can tackle just about anything at $16 Prime shipped. Both of these deals mark new Amazon lows, ensuring now the best time to pick them up. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

FlexiSpot Mesh Drafting Chair features:

This versatile office drafting chair offers customizable features including adjustable height,adjustable lumbar support,adjustable footrest ring,3D flip-up armrests,and a reclining function with tilt tension control,making it perfect for a variety of settings such as offices,studios,or gaming rooms.Experience unparalleled comfort and support as you tailor your seating position to your exact preferences.Suitable for people with a height range of 5.2FT to 6.1FT.

The 3D flip-up armrests of this standing desk chair make it ideal for compact environments like dorm rooms,apartments,or offices.They allow for easy storage under desks,saving valuable space for optimal utilization of your workspace.

