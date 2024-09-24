What messy cords? Clean them up with this 110-pack of 8-inch cable ties at under $8 (Save 20%)

Ready to have a tidy home theater, office, and more? Well, the official OneLeaf storefront at Amazon is ready to help with a 110-pack of its 8-inch Reusable Cable Ties for $7.87 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Usually sold for closer to $10, today’s deal shaves 20% off to make these cost just $0.07 each. This offer comes within a mere $0.33 of the all-time low, making this deal just about as good as it gets. Learn more about what to expect in the details further down.

It’s probably been 5 years or so since I first got my hands on some of these, and it’s been a game changer. They make it a cinch to tame messy cables, not only under a desk or in a home theater, but also in a drawer full of cables. This bundle gives you 110 of these, each of which spans 8 inches in length. This length is ideal in my personal opinion, given its ability to tackle compact and bulky cables alike. Since these are reusable, you can consider these to be an investment that will last you for years to come.

Speaking of cables, if you’re running short on power, you can alleviate that concern with this 10-foot surge protector with 8 AC, 2 Type-C, and 2 USB-A ports at just $15. And while you’re at it, be sure to scope out this new all-time low on HUANUO’s 55-inch standing desk at $110 shipped.

OneLeaf 8-inch Reusable Cable Tie features:

WIRE ORGANIZER SELF-FASTENING TIES – Get cords organized fast with these simple-to-use, self-fastening cable ties that will keep cords and wires contained and stored safely and neatly. No more tangling cords.

CABLE MANAGEMENT – These reusable cable ties are ideal tools for cord organization, wire management, and securing scattered cords out of the way. Great for computer cords, audio cables, TV cords, electronics cords, etc.

Durability AND NO PEEL OFF – Strong, trusted, and used by thousands of customers across the globe. Unlike other cheaply-made cable ties that hook easily peel apart from fabric, our cable ties that use advanced engineering are completely free of this problem.

