Just $15 scores this 10-foot surge protector with 8 AC, 2 Type-C, and 2 USB-A ports (New low, 25% off)

Drop by the official TROND storefront over at Amazon to find the brand’s 10-foot 12-in-1 USB-C Surge Protector for $14.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can score free shipping when checking out with $35 or more in their cart. While it has sold for much higher than $20 in the past, this has been the going rate over the last few months, so we’ll use it for comparison. You’re looking at 25% off a surge protector with an incredibly long reach, USB-C ports, and more. Until now, the best offer we had tracked was $16, with today’s deal beating even that. Find out more about this surge protector in the details below.

One of the most limiting things about surge protectors is often how far they can reach. Well, with this offering you won’t have to worry, because it has a 10-foot cord. It also wields a flat plug that won’t protrude from the wall. Other perks include 8 AC outlets that are widely spaced apart, two Type-C, and dual USB-A ports. The USB-C outputs top out at 15W while the Type-A ports can reach 12W. With such a long reach, and all the popular ports at the ready, don’t sleep on this solid option at this low of a price.

Looking for something compact that also works for travel? Be sure to check out this Baseus 67W detachable power strip at $32. It’s what I use in my nightstand and when I head out for an overnight stay. And if you nabbed one of the surge protectors above for your office, you may also want to think about upgrading to this 55-inch standing desk at $110 shipped.

TROND 12-in-1 USB-C Surge Protector features:

12 in 1 Power Strip: Our power strip surge protector has multi-plug outlets, 8 widely spaced AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, allowing you to power up to 12 devices simultaneously, with freedom from your original limited outlets. Perfect charging for your laptops, cellphones, tablets, cameras, and gaming devices, without a variety of converters. Max. power: 1625W (125V~13A)

USB C Charging Station: The usb power strip with 2 USB-C ports (max 3A), and 2 USB-A ports (max 2.4A), USB total output 3.4A/17W. Built-in smart IC charging technology that can detect and automatically adjust the charging rate of each charger device. Meeting your various charging demands for bedroom, kitchen, and office desk. Quick Charge Not Supported

Flat Plug Power Strip: This ultra flat plug power strip with an extremely flat wall plug (only 0.33” thick), that can close to the wall easily, and hide in the back of furniture, bed, sofa, or refrigerator. 45° right angle flat plug design will not block the bottom receptacle of your duplex wall outlet, eliminates awkward cords from cluttering, and keeps indoor décor tidy

