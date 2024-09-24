Free PDF tools not cutting it? Score a PSD Reader Pro Lifetime License for Windows or Mac at $60

We’ve all been there: You get sent a form to fill out or sign, but you don’t have one of those fancy (aka expensive) PDF programs. So, you head online to find a “free” one, just to find out they want your credit card number before you can save the document! Ugh. You need PDF Reader Pro, now $60. It’s available for Windows or Mac.

Instead of paying exorbitant prices for an Adobe tool, you can pay just once, download this app, and use it for life. There are tools inside for whatever you need to do—fill out that pesky form, sign a document with a legally binding signature, and save it—all without being asked for your credit card number again.

We know it’s annoying having to pay for an app that seems like it only has one purpose—PDFs—but that’s not entirely true. You might use it to convert PDFs to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. PDF Reader Pro’s specialty is converting your files without messing up fonts or layouts.

If you’re working with sensitive documents, maybe a contract for your small business, you can also redact information or encrypt documents with just a few clicks. Again, there’s no need to end up on some so-called “free” website to try and get the job done.

PDF Reader Pro also has OCR capabilities, allowing you to search documents for specific text instead of having to read the entire file yourself. Quickly pinpoint keywords in a contract or find something discussed in meeting minutes, saving yourself valuable time.

A bonus feature? The tool has a night mode that’s easier on the eyes.

Never stress about PDF woes again with this tool at your side. Grab PDF Reader Pro for $60 (reg. $79.99) for your Windows or Mac computer.

