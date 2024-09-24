Pocket SanDisk’s 300MB/s 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C flash drive at $9.50 (New low, 26% off)

Sometimes we don’t have access to the cloud or simply don’t want to pay a recurring fee for online storage. That’s where a flash drive can step in and save the day, and with Amazon now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C Flash Drive for $9.59 Prime shipped, it’s worth grabbing one just to have it on hand. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 in your cart to score free shipping. Typically sold for $13, you’re looking at a 26% markdown on what is already an inexpensive tech accessory. Best of all, this discount delivers a new Amazon low, beating the previous best by roughly $1.50. Find out more about this flash drive down below.

With MacBooks, iPads, and even modern iPhones outfitted with USB-C, a Type-C flash drive like this works on just about everything. This has been true across the Android and PC landscape for a while, but Apple has largely worked Lightning out of its lineup in favor of USB-C, paving the way for you to easily be able to use a storage drive like this everywhere. This offering wields 64GB of storage and can move data around at up to 300MB/s thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 1 support. When not in use, the USB-C port slides back into a protective shell to keep in shielded from damage.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C Flash Drive features:

Easily move files across your USB Type-C devices with a retractable USB Type-C connector.

Make room for more with up to 64GB of expansive storage space. (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.)

Quickly transfer and access your files at read speeds of up to 300MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance. (1MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Minimal, yet durable design with a retractable connector helps you avoid wear and tear.

Clip your drive to your favorite bag or keys with a convenient keyring hole.

