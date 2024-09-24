Pocket SanDisk’s 300MB/s 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C flash drive at $9.50 (New low, 26% off)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesSanDisk
New low $9.50

Sometimes we don’t have access to the cloud or simply don’t want to pay a recurring fee for online storage. That’s where a flash drive can step in and save the day, and with Amazon now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C Flash Drive for $9.59 Prime shipped, it’s worth grabbing one just to have it on hand. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 in your cart to score free shipping. Typically sold for $13, you’re looking at a 26% markdown on what is already an inexpensive tech accessory. Best of all, this discount delivers a new Amazon low, beating the previous best by roughly $1.50. Find out more about this flash drive down below.

With MacBooks, iPads, and even modern iPhones outfitted with USB-C, a Type-C flash drive like this works on just about everything. This has been true across the Android and PC landscape for a while, but Apple has largely worked Lightning out of its lineup in favor of USB-C, paving the way for you to easily be able to use a storage drive like this everywhere. This offering wields 64GB of storage and can move data around at up to 300MB/s thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 1 support. When not in use, the USB-C port slides back into a protective shell to keep in shielded from damage.

Speaking of storage, did you see that the metal-plated WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive is down to $73? It’s worth considering for your gaming setup, especially now that it’s at a new low. And if you’re focused on gear that helps you travel light, check out this 3-port 65W USB-C wall charger at $17.50.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • Easily move files across your USB Type-C devices with a retractable USB Type-C connector.
  • Make room for more with up to 64GB of expansive storage space. (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.)
  • Quickly transfer and access your files at read speeds of up to 300MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance. (1MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Minimal, yet durable design with a retractable connector helps you avoid wear and tear.
  • Clip your drive to your favorite bag or keys with a convenient keyring hole.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mac accessories SanDisk

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Anker’s 2-in-1 dual braided 140W USB-C cable now ...
Satechi’s Trio wireless magnetic charging pad see...
MagSafe or 30W USB-C? Baseus lets you pick with a 10K p...
Hoverfly offers beginner-friendly H3 Foldable e-bike at...
Amazon offers the Hanes men’s 6-pack of work sock...
Alleviate daily aches and pains with this ergonomic off...
Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 1...
Anker’s USB-C 12,000mAh Prime Power Bank with col...
Load more...
Show More Comments