It’s hard to go wrong with this 3-port 65W USB-C wall charger at $17.50 (Amazon low, 50% off)

It doesn’t matter if you want to take full advantage of iPhone 16’s 45W charging speeds, top off your MacBook, or something entirely different, we’ve got you covered with a solid discount on a capable wall charger. It comes coursesy of the official VOLTME storefront at Amazon and is specifically the brand’s 3-Port 65W USB-C Wall Charger at $17.49 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, this deal is still up for grabs, but you’ll want to meet the $35 minimum at checkout to score free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 50% off the usual $35 rate to deliver nearly $18 in savings. Until now, the lowest price we’ve tracked has been $18.50, so you’re now able to cash in at a great time. Learn more about this unit down below.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 16 lineup is ready to be recharged at up to 45W. For many years, Apple included power adapters in the box, but they only pushed out a minimal amount of power. Now the company doesn’t include any, so if you’re still relying on one of those old adapters, now’s a great time to treat yourself to a major upgrade. This offering wields one USB-A port and two Type-C ports, ensuring you’re ready for both of the popular standards.

Along the same lines as today’s deal, you can also find VOLTME’s 67W 3-port USB-C wall charger at $18. This features a slightly different form factor. Technically speaking, it offers 2W of additional power, but it’ll be hard to tell a difference, so the choice really comes down to the shape you prefer. And if you’d like a 140W wall charger, UGREEN’s Revodok Max docking station includes one and is now down to $160 for Prime members.

VOLTME 3-Port 65W USB-C Wall Charger features:

VOLTME USB C charger features two USB C ports and one USB A port, providing fast charging for three devices at the same time, allowing you to fast charge phones, tablets, and laptops. this single charger meets all your charging needs.

Connect a single USB-C device to get a 65W max charge, you can get a full-speed charge for MacBook Air to save 50% time. When charging multiple devices, power will be efficiently distributed between ports to ensure optimal charging while protecting your device’s health. VOLTME USB C wall charger is UL-62368-1, CE, RoHS, and FCC certified, ensuring safe and reliable charging.

Power up to 3 devices at 50% smaller than a regular charger. The foldable plug and travel-friendly design make it easy to take wherever you go, from homes to offices. Meet your charging needs on the go!

