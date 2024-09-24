Tackle huge files with the metal-plated WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive down at a new $73 low

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive in black to $72.81 shipped. This is regularly an $85 external hard drive that’s now seeing a 14% discount. Today’s deal takes $12 off this drive’s usual going rate to drop it $2 below its previous all-time low. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this game drive that’s compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, & PC, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is a popular external HDD that works well with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. One of the highlights of this Game Drive is its portable form factor, which makes it easy to carry your game library with you on the go. It also has a sleek metal top covering, which is not only durable but also adds a unique look to your HDD. This Game Drive delivers speeds up to 130MB/s and is available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 6TB capacities. The P10 Game Drive comes with a 3-year warranty, and you can learn more about the experience of using it in our hands-on review.

If you are shopping for some microSD cards for your handheld gaming consoles instead, then don’t miss Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD at $30. It offers transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s and is down from its usual price of $68.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

Up to 6TB[1] that can hold up to 150 games[3], so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles.

Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library

Speeds up to 130MB/s[2] to push your console or PC to new levels

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S (play and store Xbox One games / archive Xbox Series X|S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games/archive PS5 games) consoles

Premium HDD with 3-year limited warranty, purpose-built for gamers based on WD_BLACK quality and reliability.

