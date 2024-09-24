Tackle huge files with the metal-plated WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive down at a new $73 low

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
New low $73
Image showing a person handling WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive.

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive in black to $72.81 shipped. This is regularly an $85 external hard drive that’s now seeing a 14% discount. Today’s deal takes $12 off this drive’s usual going rate to drop it $2 below its previous all-time low. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this game drive that’s compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, & PC, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one.

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is a popular external HDD that works well with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. One of the highlights of this Game Drive is its portable form factor, which makes it easy to carry your game library with you on the go. It also has a sleek metal top covering, which is not only durable but also adds a unique look to your HDD. This Game Drive delivers speeds up to 130MB/s and is available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 6TB capacities. The P10 Game Drive comes with a 3-year warranty, and you can learn more about the experience of using it in our hands-on review.

If you are shopping for some microSD cards for your handheld gaming consoles instead, then don’t miss Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD at $30. It offers transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s and is down from its usual price of $68.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

  • Up to 6TB[1] that can hold up to 150 games[3], so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles.
  • Portable form factor with sleek metal top covering that provides fast access to your growing game library
  • Speeds up to 130MB/s[2] to push your console or PC to new levels
  • Compatible with Xbox Series X|S (play and store Xbox One games / archive Xbox Series X|S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games/archive PS5 games) consoles
  • Premium HDD with 3-year limited warranty, purpose-built for gamers based on WD_BLACK quality and reliability.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Pocket SanDisk’s 300MB/s 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C ...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
MagSafe or 30W USB-C? Baseus lets you pick with a 10K p...
Hoverfly offers beginner-friendly H3 Foldable e-bike at...
Amazon offers the Hanes men’s 6-pack of work sock...
Alleviate daily aches and pains with this ergonomic off...
Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 1...
Anker’s USB-C 12,000mAh Prime Power Bank with col...
Load more...
Show More Comments