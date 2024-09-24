UGREEN’s new Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe dock with robot emoji status is down to $49 for Prime members today (30% off)

Prime members can now head to UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront to snag its new Uno Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand down at $48.99 shipped. That’s $21 less than what folks without a Prime membership will have to pay for this regularly $70 charger. Today’s 30% discount lands as the first deal on this brand-new charging gear in UGREEN’s Uno series, making it a great time to cash in if you were waiting for a price drop. Head below for more details.

UGREEN’s new Uno Qi2 2-in-1 charging stand is a compact MagSafe dock that supports 15W fast charging. It has strong magnets to secure your iPhone in place while it chargers and you can also adjust the angle of the charging pad so you can easily see notifications or consume media while it charges. This 2-in-1 charging stand has a second charging pad that can deliver 5W of power to top up your AirPods’ wireless charging case simultaneously. UGREEN has also added a handy USB-C port on the side of this charger, which can be used to charge your Apple Watch or pretty much any other gear with 5W power. The highlight of this charger, however, is its display that can tell you whether it is charging, ready to charge, or done charging your devices with cute emoji status. You can learn more about this Uno Qi2 2-in-1 charger in our MagSafe Monday feature from a few days ago.

This Uno Qi2 MagSafe charging stand will pair nicely with UGREEN’s Uno USB-C cable that’s down at $7.50. It also comes with an onboard display to show you how your device is charging via cute LED smileys and is down from its usual price of $9.

UGREEN Uno Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand features:

Ultra-Fast 15W Charging: Experience rapid charging with 15W power; Fast charge your iPhone from 0% to 41% in just 30 mins; Enjoy up to 28% charge in only 20 mins; Efficiency redefined for your daily charging needs

Multi-Device Charging Efficiency: Simultaneously charge your phone and earbuds with ease. Experience rapid 15W charging for your smartphone. Enjoy a gentle 5W charge for your wireless earbuds. Includes 5W USB-C port for Apple Watch

Fun and Intelligent Experience: Enjoy a unique and playful charging process with our adorable robot design; The Smart screen displays charging status with cute expressions; Making charging more enjoyable and interactive

Superior Magnetic Stability: Experience unwavering stability with robust N48H magnets; Securely attach your device for hassle-free usage; Adjustable charging angle doubles as a convenient phone stand

