First deals hit UGREEN’s new USB-C cable with onboard display starting from $7.50

We first featured UGREEN’s new UNO USB-C cable with the onboard display at the top of the month, and the first price drops have now arrived. UGREEN has been unleashing its special brand of highly-functional, affordable, and frankly adorable display-laden tech over the course of this year, offering retro-style facial expression-based real-time notifications on charging power and status, and it has now landed on its USB-C cables. Since we first featured the new UNO cable the brand has also unleashed various sizes and now, the first deals with pricing starting from just $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for more details.

Over on the official UGREEN Amazon storefront you’ll now find three sizes of its new UNO display cable marked down – be sure to clip the on-page coupons where available. You’ll see the 1.6-foot model down at $7.64 from the usual $9, the 3.3-foot variant marked down from $13 to $11.04, the 6-footer at $11.69 from the regular $13, and the largest 10-foot model going for $13.59 – all four models are now at new all-time lows with as much as 15% in savings.

At its most basic, this UGREEN Uno cable is just your average USB-C to USB-C cable at various lengths. It comes complete with a black and Space Gray-like treatment alongside a braided woven design and hits of “high-quality aluminum.” All of them rated for up to 100W of power passthrough and 480Mb/s data.

At its most interesting, however, one of the connectors features a small onboard display. This smart LED screen, as the brand puts it, delivers a “cute LED smiley that shows you how your device is charging. It’s both practical and fun to use.”

A complete rundown of the feature set is waiting in our launch coverage right here.

Elsewhere in today’s charging deals, be sure to scope out the price drops we featured on this Baseus 67W detachable power strip at 46% off, Anker’s Zolo power banks, and this 3-port 65W USB-C wall charger at $17.50.

UGREEN Uno USB-C Cable features:

100W USB C Fast Charging: This USB C cord supports PD100W. When work with a compatible USB C power adapter, it elevates your charging speed to a whole new level

Universally Compatible: The USB charging cable matches seamlessly with a variety of USB-C devices on the market, including the latest mobile phones, tablets, laptops and more

Smart LED Display: This 100W type c cable with a cute LED smiley that shows you how your device is charging. It’s both practical and fun to use

Durable Design: Crafted with high-quality aluminum and nylon braided materials, this cable boasts a sturdy structure that resists tangling, ensuring long-lasting performance

