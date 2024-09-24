Wrap your Echo Dot speaker with official new Jack Skellington case, plus bundle deals at 30% off

Amazon has now introduced a fun, spooky new Limited Edition Jack Skellington Shell for the Echo Dot 4th and 5th Gen smart speakers, and bundle options are now on sale. The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town shell can be purchase separately on its own at $39.99 for folks who already own one of the Amazon’s speakers and are looking to bring some Halloween vibes into their space. But it is also offering an Echo Dot 5th Gen bundled with the Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell down at $62.98 shipped. Purchasing both items individually would run you $90 – the speaker is regularly $50, so you’re saving 30% with the bundle here today. Even if you factor in the last deal price on this speaker at $30, the bundle still comes in for less.

As we mentioned above, if you already have the speaker and are just looking to bring a bit of Halloween Town home in time for the holidays, be it Halloween or otherwise, the Jack Skellington shell can be purchased separately. It allows the audio transmission, both in and out, to pass through the perforated top of the shell while Jack’s mouth glimmers and shines from the light ring on Echo Dot (4th or 5th generation) – it “automatically adjusts based on the light level in the room, and will be brighter in well-lit rooms and dimmer in darker rooms. Place in a well-lit space for optimal effect.”

Around the back of the head, the physical Echo Dot controls also remain exposed while the power jack is accessible through a cutout port on the back.

LEGO is another beloved brand around here that is also getting in the spooky spirit early. On top of the new Wednesday Addams building sets that are set for release next month, it also unleashed the official new 2,193-piece Nightmare Before Christmas set, complete with Spiral Hill, Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall alongside minifigs for the Pumpkin King himself, Sally, Santa Clause, Lock, Shock and Barrel, and Jack’s pet Zero. Get a closer look for yourself right here.

Echo Dot Jack Skellington Shell bundle features:

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Glacier White and Limited Edition, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Shell

Our best sounding Echo Dot yet – Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.

Your favorite music and content – Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

Alexa is happy to help – Ask Alexa for weather updates and to set hands-free timers, get answers to your questions and even hear jokes. Need a few extra minutes in the morning? Just tap your Echo Dot to snooze your alarm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!