LEGO officially reveals three new Wednesday Addams building sets ahead of October release

It’s been a little over a week since the new LEGO Over the Moon set was revealed and today the LEGO Group is back with some new creepy, cooky, spooky, ooky Addams Family theme sets focusing on one of the long-running serial’s fan-favorite characters: Wednesday Addams. Three new builds are being revealed here, the 40750 Wednesday & Enid models, the 76780 Wednesday Addams Figure, and 76781 Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room set – two of which are already open for pre-orders. Each of them comes ripped straight from the 2022 Netflix series, featuring everyone’s favorite macabre-loving child of the popular gothic family. Head below to get more information and a look at all the collected photos.

‘They couldn’t even spring for real pig’s blood!’

As a lover of the macabre myself, I’m very excited about these three new LEGO Wednesday sets – and hope that we see far more expansions into the rest of the gothic-obsessed family (I’m still hoping for a family estate build like the Ideas submission we saw back in 2022). These three new sets that we are getting come as part of LEGO’s collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, bringing the world of the hit Netflix series to life in brick-built form. There won’t be much wait time for any of them either, as all three are set to hit the market this coming October 1, just in time to add to your Halloween displays.

40750 Wednesday & Enid: $19.99 shipped | 239 pieces

| 239 pieces 76780 Wednesday Addams Figure: $49.99 shipped | 702 pieces

| 702 pieces 76781 Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room: $89.99 shipped | 750 pieces

There’s some really creative and cute (I know Wednesday would be sick at such a word here) brickwork going on with these three sets, with the 40750 Wednesday and Enid figures capturing the dichotomy of the two friends’ personalities in their contrasting black to pink color schemes. The contrast is taken further in the 76781 Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room set that brings to words those famous lines upon their first meeting: “It looks like a rainbow vomited on your side.” The 76780 Wednesday Addams Figure, though, has most of my attention, with this display-worthy build coming jam-packed with plenty of items from the show while reveling in the mysterious atmosphere with some hidden compartments.

Head below to check out the collected photos and don’t forget to preorder them ahead of next month’s release if you’re just dying to add them to your Halloween setup.

40750 Wednesday & Enid (239 pieces)

76780 Wednesday Addams Figure (702 pieces)

76781 Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room (750 pieces)

