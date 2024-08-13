What’s this? LEGO officially reveals Nightmare Before Christmas set dropping in this September

Yesterday we got the official look at the four upcoming LEGO Wicked sets ahead of their October release alongside the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande, and now one of the most highly anticipated sets of 2024 has just officially been unveiled as well. The LEGO Ideas 21351 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set will be bringing the popular stop-motion film to life right into your homes this September (but don’t worry about twisted presents running amuck and causing chaos). Head below to get the details and check out the photos too.

'What's this? What's this? There's magic in the air'

Fans of the macabre 1993 classic and of spooky cooky Halloween décor in general will surely enjoy the new LEGO Ideas 21351 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set, packed with plenty of iconic scenes, details, and characters. It is slated to release September 6, 2024 with a $199.99 price tag, so get those cookies and milk ready for dear old Jack while you can and we’ll be back to update you when it becomes available for pre-order.

Stacking up to 2,193 pieces, this model gives you three modular locations from the film: Spiral Hill (unfortunately it does not unfurl down into the graveyard that sits below), Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall. I’m really loving the brick work here to add the sharp uneasy angles that Tim Burton is known for alongside features like the fountain from where we first see Jack arise in his glory and the decroative pumpkin banners.

Of course, this set wouldn’t be as exciting without the six included minifigures: Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Clause, Lock, Shock and Barrel – plus, there’s even a Zero the dog aside a buildable, 2-faced The Mayor figure.

