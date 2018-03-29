Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]

It has been a big year for Marvel with the incredible success of Black Panther, and now we are getting a new iOS title starring most of the universe’s biggest names. The new Marvel Strike Force released today on iOS and Android alongside the debut launch trailer…

Essentially we are looking at a squad-based combat game where players are tasked with assembling a team of Marvel characters to fend off the forces of evil. “An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it.”

That means you’ll be able to choose from heroes and villains in order to create your perfect squad/teams. Just about every character you can think of is making an appearance here including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Loki, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Venom, Star-Lord, Gamora, Daredevil and many more. There are a total of 70 at this point.

There is some strategy involved in the combat from the looks of it as well. “Pair up specific Super Heroes and Super Villains to perform combo moves to take out enemies.”

Along with single-player campaigns, the game also features player-versus-player modes. Developer FoxNet is planning on rolling out new campaigns, unlockable characters and in-game events for the foreseeable future.

Feast your eyes on the debut trailer below:

Marvel Strike Force is available now as a free-to-play experience on iOS and Android. Now as expected, this thing is rife with in-app purchases, but only time will tell if that drags the experience.

