Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5

It’s another Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of iTunes movie deals. This time around, we’re seeing a nice batch of $1 HD rentals along with new price drops from $5 in the Build Your Collection offerings. You’ll have up to 48-hours to watch your rentals after pressing play while all of the other deals this morning will become a permanent part of your collection. Our top picks are below.

$1 HD Rentals:

Women of Comedy Sale:

More deals from $5: