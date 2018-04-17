Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5

It’s another Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of iTunes movie deals. This time around, we’re seeing a nice batch of $1 HD rentals along with new price drops from $5 in the Build Your Collection offerings. You’ll have up to 48-hours to watch your rentals after pressing play while all of the other deals this morning will become a permanent part of your collection. Our top picks are below.
$1 HD Rentals:
- An Inconvenient Truth
- March of the Penguins
- IMAX: Deep Sea
- IMAX: Born to Be Wild
- The Island President
- Trophy
- …and more…
Women of Comedy Sale:
- Snatched: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Sweet Home Alabama: $10 (Reg. $15)
- La La Land: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Miss Congeniality: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
More deals from $5:
- LEGO Ninjago Movie: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Batman Begins: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Dark Knight: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Dark Knight Rises: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Baywatch: $10 (Reg. $15)
- 10 Years a Slave: $5 (Reg. $15)
- The Social Network: $5 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…