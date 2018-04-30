Best Buy’s 24-hr. Sale includes up to $550 off MacBooks, Apple Watch S3 from $289, iPads, more

Best Buy is starting your week with a new 24-hour flash sale that’s slated to run through Monday. Today’s sale includes the usual selection of Apple deals, including up to $550 off MacBooks, along with iPad offers and Apple Watch Series 3 from $289. There’s also plenty of TVs, smart home accessories and more to choose from as well. Free shipping is available with in-store pickup or orders of $35+. Out top picks are below.

Leading the way today is Apple Watch Series 3, priced from $289 for the 38mm model or $319 on the larger 42mm. It’s worth noting that if you have access to a Costco membership, you can currently do a little better with yesterday’s offer. So be sure to check out that before diving in. Best Buy’s deal works out to $40 off the regular going rate.

Best Buy is also taking $500 off 12-inch MacBook models, with the option to save an additional $50 off with student deals (.edu email required). The prices start at $849.99 for the entry-level 256GB configuration and go up from there. You’ll find the best savings on upgraded models with additional storage. Finally, you can grab the current generation 21-inch iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB from $1,099.99, which is good for $200 off.

If you’re looking for a new iPad, you can pick up the previous-generation 9.7-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model for $329.99, which is nearly $100 off the regular price. We’ve seen this model for around $350 lately, so this offer is particularly noteworthy.

Other top picks include:

