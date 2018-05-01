iTunes completes your library w/ new $5 movie sale + Marvel titles for $15, more

- May. 1st 2018 8:39 am ET

View Comments

iTunes is starting off Tuesday with a number of films marked down to $5 across a wide variety of genres. There’s also a handful of Marvel films on sale for $15, which we’ve listed below. If you have some extra iTunes credit laying around, or simply want to load up your library, this is the sale for you. Typically these films would sell for $10 or more while the Marvel films go for $20, and most have never been offered for less at iTunes. Head below for our top picks.

Comedy |

Action |

Drama |

Marvel |

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp